For two weeks Balo Manjhi and nine other construction workers shifted to an unusual task: arranging firewood from nearby forests.

“Every third or fourth day, we’d set out as early as five in the morning. And by noon, each man would return carrying 10-12 kilograms of firewood,” says 55-year-old Balo, sitting on a cot near his house in Arpa panchayat in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

“We would manage to cook for three to four days for 10 people with the firewood we collected,” Balo says, “But, we would make only rice and pulse or vegetables. Because preparing three items meant burning more wood.”

He’s talking about his days working at a construction site in Tambaram, a major suburb of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

This makeshift solution to the ongoing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crisis, devised by Balo and his fellow migrant workers lasted two weeks. “Finding firewood isn’t always possible,” he says.