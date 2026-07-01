In December 2019 Subhash Bikkad, 50, a truck driver with a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based transport company for two decades, drove himself to a loftier highway.

“Two friends and I jointly floated our own transport company and bought three trucks and containers. All of us were from the same village and had driven trucks all over. A Pune-based friend helped us, standing as guarantor.”

That marked the beginning of an astonishing driver-to-owner journey. Not just for Bikkad and his partners, but for 80 young men from his village Sarni Sangvi. That meant in this village of 1,460 people, perhaps every fourth household was in the trucking business. Sarni Sangvi is a twin village in drought-prone Beed district’s Kaij tehsil.

By 2025 Sarni Sangvi became a village of trucks and truck containers (also called shipping or cargo containers). Together, those 80 men own 400 trucks and loading containers. Business grew briskly, with some of the country’s biggest transport firms outsourcing work to them. Many rode to success on each other’s credit guarantees. And, sarpanch Sunil Kedar told PARI: “We celebrated Diwali performing a puja of all trucks in the fields.”

The truck-container was the new village deity.

But today, a lot of those trucks and containers are stranded at destination points, or along some routes. We found very few of them in the village. The US-Israel war on Iran has helped puncture Sarni Sangvi’s prosperity – already somewhat eroded by other factors including multiple and growing road taxes.