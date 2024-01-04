In a mainstream publication job in the 2000s, you were likely to be given assignments to write about whisky pairings and pet weddings rather than ordinary people’s pressing issues. Holding on to your ideals would result in you being labelled as a ‘jholawala’ (literally, one who carries a tote bag, an image commonly associated with left leaning activists in north India, and used as a disparaging term). There was no coverage of rural India which comprises 69 per cent of the country — its 833 million people who speak roughly 800 languages — occupy just 0.67 per cent of the front page of print news publications, says a 2014 study conducted by the Centre for Media Studies. News reports from New Delhi alone make up 66 per cent of the news on the main page of national dailies, it said. “After 35 years in journalism, I found not a single newspaper or TV channel had dedicated reporters working full time on agriculture, labour, and all vital social sectors. They have full-time correspondents on Bollywood, high society events, business, and no full-time correspondents for farming and labour. It’s against this background that the idea of the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI) was born,” says Palagummi Sainath, PARI’s founder-editor, an eminent journalist who has won over 60 journalism prizes in his 43 years of covering the Indian countryside. PARI, a multimedia storehouse about the everyday lives of everyday people, is a living journal and an archive. An initiative of the CounterMedia Trust, it started out with less than a dozen people in December 2014. It began as a rural journalism site and has grown to include an online library of official reports and rare documents on rural India, arts from and about rural life, and an education initiative. PARI generates original field stories in the form of text, photographs, illustrations, audio, videos and documentaries. They cover the lives of ordinary Indians and encompass labour, livelihood, craft, crisis, stories, songs, and more.



PHOTO • Sanket Jain PHOTO • Nithesh Mattu

PHOTO • Sweta Daga PHOTO • P. Sainath

The seeds for PARI were sown in Sainath’s classrooms where, in his 35 years as an educator, he has trained over 2,000 journalists with a strong foundation in the ethics of reporting. This helped aspiring journalists, including me, to contextualise inequalities and injustices, and apply our conscience as a prism in the professional world. “Through the years, one thing has remained constant—the idealism that has drawn each of us to PARI, all inspired by the compelling stories of rural Indians,” says Namita Waikar, PARI’s Managing Editor. PARI has been an ‘oxygen bar’ for journalists feeling choked by mainstream emissions. Archiving the Forgotten PARI’s stories are situated in a point of time—we are journalists after all—yet timeless, because it’s also an archive. In an ideal world, PARI would not be necessary, but as Sainath says, “PARI, 25 to 50 years hence, will be the only database that Indians can turn to in order to learn anything about how people lived and worked in the rural India of our times.” When the mainstream media was inundated with visuals of the Delhi flood in July 2023, we wrote about what they left out—the cost of displaced farmers rebuilding their homes and livelihoods. Ordinary people and their lives—structurally complex, emotionally tenuous—are at the centre of the narrative. These are not stories from a faraway land of mythical people. Until a few generations ago, every urban Indian lived in a village. PARI’s goal is to create a bridge of empathy between its readers and subjects—an English-speaking urban Indian is granted insight into the lived lives of rural counterparts; a Hindi-reading farmer can learn about other farmers in different parts of the country; young people are introduced to history not taught in textbooks; researchers delve into vanishing crafts and livelihoods. Reporting for PARI has helped me, as a journalist, to localise, immerse, and understand larger development processes rather than simply snapping one-off events without context. I was born and raised in New Delhi but it was only through research for PARI, as part of a nation-wide series on climate change, that I learnt that 3 kms from where I live, tortoises and Gangetic dolphins used to frolic in the Yamuna river until 40 years ago! I referred to the Delhi Gazetteer (1912), interviewed Yamuna’s last remaining farmers and fisherfolk , and identified the links between the present and the past so that I could pose questions for the future. I went back to report on their displacement for development post pandemic, and the destruction caused by the 2023 flood . This helped me develop a level of expertise on the issue as opposed to the ‘parachute reporting’ (coming in only during a crisis event without connection to the community) which mainstream reporting often demands. You come away better informed as a journalist, with some confidence about the issues, and the ability to discuss them at relevant panels and discussions—thus taking the stories and issues further and wider.



PHOTO • People's Archive of Rural India PHOTO • Shalini Singh

Many of the people in PARI’s stories are those who suffer economic and social trauma at various levels and layers. It’s a human need to be seen and heard. The people PARI reports about are active participants in their own stories. When I reported on the Yamuna farmers in English, I shared the Hindi versions of my work with them, and received their feedback. People don’t owe us their stories because we are journalists; we have to earn their trust for them to share with us. Art, like journalism, aims to keep a society in conversation with itself. So, PARI embraces creative writing too. “Sometimes poetry is the only space where one can speak the truth. PARI gives space to simple, poignant and raw poems that often come from the heartland of rural India, in its many tongues,” says Pratishtha Pandya, PARI’s poetry editor. As a journalist, I have written poetry to capture stories that weren’t suited to a traditional report . A Public Good Journalism, as a function of democracy, necessitates fact-checking, editorial standards, and telling the truth about power, all of which are built into its process. But these principles are getting lost in the burgeoning of social media even as newer forms of journalism take shape. Smaller organisations and freelance journalists can today tell stories on platforms like YouTube, but having the resources to go out and report, build audiences, and earn viably remain challenges. “PARI and its journalists are safeguarding the fourth pillar. We are keeping alive the legacy of Mirat-Ul-Akhbar [journal founded by reformer Raja Rammohan Roy in 1822 that critically examined the British policies of the time], Kesari [brought out by freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1881], and others that we got from the independence struggle, on meagre finance, supporting ourselves by doing other side gigs,” says Siddharth Adelkar, PARI’s Tech Editor.



PHOTO • Sanskriti Talwar PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

PHOTO • Ritayan Mukherjee PHOTO • Shrirang Swarge