Sukumar Biswas is no ordinary coconut seller. His love for music, “I can live without food but not without singing,” does not stop while he cuts coconuts for thirsty buyers. In and around the area of Lankapara in Santipur, he is better known as ‘ daabdadu ’(coconut grandfather).

The 70-year-old hands out green coconuts with a straw, and once you are done, he slices the nut and scoops out the tender coconut meat for you, singing folk songs all the while. He sings songs composed by mystics like Lalon Fakir, musician Shah Abdul Karim, Bhaba Khyapa and others. He says he finds the meaning of his life within these songs and quoting one he paraphrases it for PARI: “We can reach the truth only when we know what truth is. And to know the truth we must inhabit honesty within ourselves. When we are free of dishonesty, we are able to love others.”

He continues even as he moves from one locality to another driving his toli (a van attached to a tricycle). Listening to his singing, people come to know of his presence in the area.

“There are people who don’t buy coconuts but listen to my songs standing for some time. They don’t have to buy. I don’t expect much sales. I am happy with that,” he adds all the while continuing to deal with buyers.