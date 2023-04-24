They were no one – the dead

The farm is my own.

The potatoes home grown.

Yet I am not sure

what I should eat.

Who would listen?

Who would believe?

How to encash

my harvest gold?

Who will share

my tragic tale

Where to let out

my anguished wail?

The land was leased,

millions spent on seeds.

Manure came

but time for the sowing went.

We toiled anyway, ploughing,

sowing, harvesting, selling the crop

for a pittance in hand.

The market was in moneylenders’ hands.

No one came

to bulldoze that scam

In the column for the cause of suicide

police wrote: ‘a fight with his wife.’

It was she

who weeded the fields.

It was she

who kept the soil ready.

It was she

who made the seeds sprout.

It was she

who fed the kids, even when we were in debt.

She was the ridge between the fields

She was the tree, lush green,

in the centre of the city

But when it was her turn

she was not good enough.

to be called a farmer.

They were not counted,

not in the rallies

not in the bags of free ration

not on billboards

nor in the buildings

nor in advertising stalls

nor in the sales in big malls

not on the steps of parliament halls

not in cars

nor in paper trees

not in rupee notes

nor in the stars in the sky

not in the sons of the Sahibs.

Who would count them now?

They were dead.

Hey Nath! My lord!

Shall I read the shlokas,

or worship Nirguna?

Shall I recite the Sunderkand,

or sing Tulsi’s chaupai ?

or shall I perform hatha yoga,

offer khichdi at the feet of Gorakh?

Shall I speak in Hindi or Bhojpuri?

How should I say it

so that you can hear my voice, Maharaj…

I am a farmer from the same province,

where you rule as Mahant

and where my father hung himself to death.