This is no country...

1.

A hand was raised,

a slogan shouted,

a crowd marched,

a man was burnt alive.

A community merely suffered.

A country simply watched.

A poet just said,

there dies a poem.

2.

Somebody said,

the eyes of a dead man

turns upside down.

That way one can’t see his present,

stare at the bygones.

Someone asked,

could a man can be the nation?

3.

The sun that day had set at the corner of the lane.

The shadow of the night wandered the streets.

There was a house moss growing on its doors.

One couldn't go past the house,

no, not even if you held your nose,

not without the burning smell

of flesh filling your lungs.

The neighbours told the girl,

her father was dead,

her mother was lying unconscious,

a cow was saved,

and two people were burnt alive.

4.

Here there is a provision

for crushing the houses down

There is a law

that allows lynching

and you can even burn people alive

as per the constitution now.

Who says this is a country?

This is a crematorium.

5.

When the morning didn’t follow the night,

we had to speak.

When the power turned oppressive

we had to speak.

When the killer

was looking for his clothes,

sniffing his food,

pulling the sheet,

measuring the area of his house,

we had to speak.

The little girl

now sits stony eyed.

Tomorrow they will say,

she is hiding Kashmiri stones

in her eyes,

let us explode those.

Even then, perhaps,

someone would say,

oh, we had to speak!