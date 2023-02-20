Mothers’ tongues

Perhaps, neither my mother nor I

ever had a tongue

Men are gifted with tongues.

A masculine heritage

that they can wield as they wish,

to invent slurs,

to spit anger,

to dictate laws,

to scream,

to write hollow love letters,

to engrave walls,

to forge histories.

Tongues of men are

wrapped in hardbound dictionaries.

Machines have been invented

to print them.

Their names have been imprinted

under the lines of poems

written by our mothers.

Their books written in their tongues

lie wrapped in cobwebs

on the dust laden shelves of big libraries.

Be the parliaments or the rallies

it is their tongue that is

spoken

heard

documented

written

understood

advertised.

Our mothers’ tongues are different –

their impression

their impact

their style

their history

their performance.

They have carved their pens out this earth

dipped them in love,

drenched in the mystic smoke of the Loban

washed them in the oceans of sweat

and kept them hidden

between the folds of old sarees

at the bottom of a trunk, safe.

It is these earthen pens that have,

at some ripe moment,

written on our palms, in bloodied ink

our mother tongues.

And when they could not craft the pens,

behind the closed doors of the room

they whispered our mother tongues,

the queens, the slave women.

And those who had no rooms, or castles

etched with sickles and trowels,

on the mud-covered earth in their fields,

on the floors of their huts

our mother tongues.

Those with skills at their fingertips

have embroidered on abayas and sarees

our mother tongues

of aari, mukaish , and zardozi

Our mother tongues –

inscribed on the gravestones

burnt to ashes in the flames of the pyres

written on the red sky

opening inside the dream-filled, sleepy eyes.

Our mother tongues –

the crimson call of revolutions

the beating of our hearts

the music of love

the restless desires.

Our mother tongues!

The tongues of men are all the same

same colours

same patterns

same sounds,

unlike these

swaggering in many hues, diverse,

melodious tongues of our mothers.

Our mother tongues,

like the words that came from Akhtari’s throat

like the ways learnt from Fatima

like the pinnacle of love.

Plucking each one of them

gathering all the words

we are now writing

a new beginning,

in our own exciting, brave,

argute, sharp-witted,

long mother tongues.