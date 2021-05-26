Two mothers and their daughters, from Majalgaon in Beed district, sing in devotion to Gautam Buddha. Their songs highlight his presence in people's daily lives, and how he leads his followers through his teachings It is Buddha Purnima today, May 26, but there haven't been any public festivities to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha this year. “Now with the corona everywhere, we can’t have big celebrations for anything,” says 75-year-old Radha Borhade from Savargaon village in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

“We will pray at home and make kheer as a special treat for the children.” The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown prevented public celebrations of Buddha Purnima in 2020, and again this year, says Radhabai with some disappointment in her voice, speaking to me over the phone. In April 2017, when the PARI team visited Beed’s Majalgaon taluka to meet singers of the Grindmill Songs Project (GSP), we were sent to Radhabai in Savargaon. The village is about 12 kilometres away from Majalgaon village, in the same taluka . Later, PARI published some of her songs, which had been recorded by the original GSP team. Her ovi presented in ‘ Even one lakh songs are not enough for our Bhimrao ,’ celebrate Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the importance he gave to education, unity and self-respect. In ‘ Songs of Majalgaon, memories of Mhow ,’ Radhabai and others, who belong to the Nau Bauddha community (formerly Dalits), express gratitude to Dr. Ambedkar for the new identity his Navayana Buddhism gave them to counter caste-based oppression. In ‘ Songs of gratitude, chants of celebration ,’ Radhabai sings about Buddha’s teachings and how Buddhism emerged for the welfare of Dalits and to remove the stigma of untouchability. When we visited Majalgaon, it was to meet the ovi singers Kamal Salve (Radhabai’s daughter) and Rangu Potbhare. But they were away visiting relatives. We could not meet Parvati Bhadarge, Rangubai’s mother, as she had died a few years ago.

PHOTO • Samyukta Shastri PHOTO • Rajaratna Salve

Kamalbai, in her 60s now and living in Bhatwadgaon village, about seven kilometres from Savargaon, tells me, “Yes, I sang some of the grindmill songs about Buddha many years ago, but I don’t remember much now. My mother knows them all.” This instalment of Grindmill Songs Project, brings together two sets of ovi . The first has five songs of devotion to the Buddha, sung by Radhabai, Kamalbai and Rangubai. In the second set, Parvatibai sings nine couplets dedicated to the Buddha. The songs explain his presence in the daily lives of people, from the time one wakes in the morning. The original PARI GSP team had recorded all these songs in Majalgaon in 1996. In the first group of couplets, presented by the three singers mentioned above, the narrator says that she dedicates her life to Buddhism. She surrenders herself to the three jewels of Buddhism – Buddha, Dhamma (Buddha’s teachings) and Sangha (community of Buddha’s followers). She vows to live honourably and follow the principles of panchasheel , Buddha’s five ethical precepts, which teach about not harming others. The narrator also promises to adhere to ashtasheel , the Eightfold Path of good conduct, and read Mahamangala Gatha, a philosophical text that helps a person control their desire and anger. In the last song, the singer remembers the verses of Narasinh Gatha, and offers a “billion salutations” to Lord Buddha.



पहिली माझी ओवी गं भगवान बुध्दाला

सरण मी जाईल बुध्द धम्म संघाला दुसरी माझी ओवी गं पंचशील त्रशरण शरणाला

अखेरच्या क्षणापर्यंत सांभाळील शिलाला तिसरी माझी ओवी गं बुध्द पंचशील तत्वाला

अष्टशील पालन करुन पटवील मनाला चवथी माझी ओवी गं महा मंगल गाथाला

चित्त शुध्द करुन सोडील राग मोहाला पाचवी माझी ओवी नरसींह गाताला

शतकोटी प्रणाम गं माझा भगवान बुध्दाला

pahilī mājhī ōvī ga bhagavāna budhdālā

saraṇa mī jāīla budhda dhamma saṅghālā dusarī mājhī ōvī ga pañcaśīla traśaraṇa śaraṇālā

akhēracyā kṣaṇāparyata sāmbhāḷīla śilālā tisarī mājhī ōvī ga budhda pañcaśīla tatvālā

aṣṭaśīla pālana karuna paṭavīla manālā cavathī mājhī ōvī ga mahā maṅgala gāthālā

citta śudhda karuna sōḍīla rāga mōhālā pācavī mājhī ōvī narasīṁha gātālā

śatakōṭī praṇāma ga mājhā bhagavāna budhdālā



My first ovi , I dedicate to Bhagwan Buddha

I will surrender myself to the Buddha, Dhamma, Sangha My second ovi , I surrender to the Buddha’s panchasheel and trisharan

Until my last breath, I will guard my honour and good conduct My third ovi is for the principle of Buddha’s panchasheel

I will strive to follow the ashtasheel My fourth ovi is for the Mahamangala Gatha

I will purify the mind, and free myself from desire and anger My fifth ovi is for Narasinh Gatha

My billion salutations to Bhagwan Buddha





PHOTO • Vinay Potbhare PHOTO • Vinay Potbhare

Parvati Bhadarge, who died about 10 years ago, sang the second group of songs presented here. She was fond of singing jatyavachya ovya (grindmill songs), says her daughter Rangubai, in her 70s now. “She used to tell me, ‘You should also sing with me, it is good exercise for your throat and you will always remember the songs’.” “But I used the grindmill for only some years after marriage, to make jowar or wheat flour,” adds Rangubai, talking over the phone. Mechanised mills came to Majalgaon about 25 years ago and changed the practice of grinding at home, and the singing gradually stopped. The first of these nine ovi refers to the time when the singer begins her day at dawn, being led by Buddha, the son of an emperor. The couplet implies that people have moved from darkness into light, by holding his hand. In the songs that follow, the singer tells us that Buddha’s name and his teachings bring sweetness in their lives; they make her feel rested and revive her. When she sweeps the yard in the morning, the narrator experiences the presence of Gautam Buddha. And while sprinkling water and milk to settle the dust in the yard, she feels as if she’s his sister or a niece. Accepting Buddhism, she says, is like living in Buddha’s home.



पाठच्या पार्यात गौतम बुध्दाच्या गं बोटी

असा जलम घेतला सम्राटाच्या पोटी पाठच्या पार्यात बुध्दाच नाव घ्यावा

धरणी मातावरी मग पावूल टाकावा बुध्द धम्माचं गं नाव खडीसाखर चाखावा

बुध्दाचं नाव घेता इसरांत माझ्या जीवा बुध्द भगवंताच नाव खडी साखरेची रेजी

बुध्दाचं नाव घेता गोड जीभ झाली माझी बाई पाठच्या पार्यात अंगण झाडीते खड्यान

माझ्या गौतम बुध्दाचे झाले दर्शन जोड्यान बाई पाठच्या पार्यात अंगण झाडीते सोयीच

माझ्या गौतम बुध्दाचं झाल दर्शेन दोहीच बाई पाठच्या पार्यात सडा टाकीते दुधाचा

सडा टाकीते दुधाचा वाडा गौतम बुधाचा पाठच्या पार्यात सडा टाकीते सईल

सडा टाकीते सईल गौतम बुध्दाची बहिण बाई पाठच्या पार्यात सडा टाकीते मी कशी

सडा टाकीते मी कशी गौतम बुध्दाची मी भाशी

pāṭhacyā pāryāta gautama budhdācyā ga bōṭī

asā jalama ghētalā samrāṭācyā pōṭī pāṭhacyā pāryāta budhdāca nāva ghyāvā

dharaṇī mātāvarī maga pāvūla ṭākāvā budhda dhammāca ga nāva khaḍīsākhara cākhāvā

budhdāca nāva ghētā isarānta mājhyā jīvā budhda bhagavantāca nāva khaḍī sākharēcī rējī

budhdāca nāva ghētā gōḍa jība jhālī mājhī bāī pāṭhacyā pāryāta aṅgaṇa jhāḍītē khaḍyāna

mājhyā gautabudhdācē jhālē darśana jōḍyāna bāī pāṭhacyā pāryāta aṅgaṇa jhāḍītē sōyīca

mājhyā gautama budhdāca jhāla darśēna dōhīca bāī pāṭhacyā pāryāta saḍā ṭākītē dudhācā

saḍā ṭākītē dudhācā vāḍā gautama budhācā pāṭhacyā pāryāta saḍā ṭākītē mī saīla

saḍā ṭākītē mī saīla gautamabudhdācī bahiṇa bāī pāṭhacyā pāryāta saḍā ṭākītē mī kaśī

saḍā ṭākītē mī kaśī gautama budhdācī mī bhāśī