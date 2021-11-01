Jai Sakhale in Pune’s Mulshi taluka sings nine ovi about a woman advising her daughter – a new mother – on looking after her health while also observing the social customs and norms expected of her

“Your calves are so fair, loosen some of your saree pleats to cover them.” A pregnant woman’s mother gently tells her daughter. That she is expecting a child is no reason to ignore society’s demands of ‘modesty’ from a woman. Jai Sakhale of Lavharde village in Mulshi taluka , Pune, sings about a mother rejoicing over a daughter’s first pregnancy and childbirth. Concerned about her health, the parent gives some tips to the new mother about home remedies. The mother notices that her daughter’s heels look yellow after the exertion of childbirth and advises the young woman to take a fumigation of fennel seeds and turmeric. “This is like a second birth for you, take your husband’s ghongadi [rough blanket] to keep you warm,” she tells her. The mother notices that her daughter’s heels look yellow after the exertion of childbirth and advises the young woman to take a fumigation of fennel seeds and turmeric. “This is like a second birth for you, take your husband’s[rough blanket] to keep you warm,” she tells her.

The mother remembers fondly how the daughter felt shy about her pregnancy on meeting her parents and relatives. The son-in-law pampered his wife during the nine months of her pregnancy. When she had morning sickness, he gave her areca nut as a mouth-freshener. He plucked out ripening fruit from the mango trees when she craved for them. As her pregnancy progressed, the young woman glowed “like a yellow jasmine.” The mother feels proud of both her daughter and her son-in-law.

अशी बाळंतिणी बाई, तुला देखिली न्हाणी जाता

माझ्या बाईच्या हाये, पिवळ्या तुझ्या टाचा अशी बाळंतिणी बाई, घ्यावी शापूची शेगयडी

अशी तुझ्या ना अंगावरी, तुझ्या कंथाची घोंगयडी बाळंतिणी बाई, घ्यावी हळदीची हवा

माझ्या बाईचा, तुझा जलम झाला नवा गर्भिणी नारी लाज माहेर गोताला

वाणीची माझी बाई पदर लाविती पोटाला अशी गर्भिणी नारी, तुला गरभाच्या वकायाऱ्या

अशी हवशा तुझा चुडा, देतो चिकण सुपायाऱ्या अशी गर्भिणी नारी तुझा गरभ लाडाचा

अशी हवशा तुझा चुडा, आंबा उतयरी पाडायाचा गर्भिणी नारी, तुझ्या पोटऱ्या गोऱ्या गोऱ्या

सांगते बाई तुला, तू तर घोळाच्या सोड मिऱ्या गर्भिणी नारी, तुझी गरभ साया कशी

सांगते माझ्या बाई, माझी पिवळी जाई जशी गर्भिणी नारी, तुझ्या तोंडावरी लाली

सांगते बाई तुला, कोण्या महिन्याला न्हाली aśī bāḷantīṇībāī tulā dēkhīlī nhāṇī jātā

mājhyā bāīcyā hāyē pivaḷyā tujhyā ṭācā

aśī bāḷantīṇībāī ghyāvī śāpūcī śēgayaḍī

aśī tujhyā nā aṅgāvarī tujhyā kanthācī ghōṅgayaḍī bāḷantīṇībāī ghyāvī haḷadīcī havā

mājhyā bāīcā tujhā jalama jhālā navā garabhīṇī nārī lāja māhēra gōtālā

vāṇīcī mājhī bāī padara lāvītī pōṭālā aśī garabhīṇī nārī tulā garabhācyā vakāyāryā

aśī havaśā tujhā cuḍā dētō cikaṇa supāyāryā aśī garabhīṇī nārī tujhā garabha lāḍācā

aśī havaśā tujhā cuḍā āmbā autayarī pāḍāyācā garabhīṇī nārī tujhyā pōṭaryā gōryā gōryā

sāṅgatē bāī tulā tu tara ghōḷācyā sōḍa miryā garabhīṇī nārī tujhī garabha sāyā kaśī

sāṅgatē mājhyā bāī mājhī pivaḷī jāī jaśī garabhīṇī nārī tujhyā tōṇḍānāvarī lālī

sāṅgatē bāī tulā kōṇyā mahinyālā nhālī

You have just delivered, I saw you going to the bathroom

My dear daughter’s heels look yellow [with exertion]

O new mother, take a fumigation of fennel seeds

Your husband’s coarse blanket will give you warmth You have just delivered, refresh yourself with turmeric

My dear daughter, it is like a second birth for you My pregnant daughter is feeling shy before her parental family

My dear daughter covers her stomach with the end of her saree O pregnant woman, you have morning sickness

Your caring husband gives you chikani supari O pregnant woman, you are being pampered in your pregnancy

Your caring husband is taking down ripening mangoes from the tree O pregnant woman, your calves are fair complexioned

I tell you, woman, loosen some pleats in your saree [to cover them] O pregnant woman, how does your pregnancy make you look?

I tell you, my daughter, you are glowing like a yellow jasmine O pregnant woman, your face glows with the pink in your cheeks

In which month, O woman, did you have your [last] periods

Performer/ Singer: Jai Sakhale Village: Lavharde Taluka: Mulshi District: Pune Caste: Nav Bauddha (Neo Buddhist) Age: Died in 2012 Education: None Children: 1 daughter (Lilabai Shinde – contributor to the Grindmill Songs Project) Date: Her songs were recorded on October 5, 1999