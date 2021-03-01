Handbook on Social Welfare Statistics, 2021

This report was published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, in March 2021. It compiles statistical data on marginalised groups across the country, such as Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), senior citizens (those over 60 years of age), persons with disabilities and transgender persons. It provides the latest information on health, literacy, education, crime, economic status and the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs in government services.

The handbook draws on various sources such as the Crime in India 2019 report, Census of India, 2011, and other government reports.

The 486-page report is divided into eight parts: Basic demographic data (Part 1); Mortality rates and nutritional status (Part 2); Educational statistics (Part 3); Economic status (Part 4); Representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and others in central government, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other institutions (Part 5); Outlay, expenditure & achievements of schemes of Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (Part 6); Rate of scholarship for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) students whose parents are engaged in unclean occupation (Part 7); and Details of certain other schemes (Part 8).