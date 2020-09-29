Crime in India 2019: Volume-I

Crime in India 2019 is a three-volume report published in September 2020 by the National Crime Records Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India. The report aims at providing information to develop insights into “law enforcement, operation, research and management.” This is the 67th edition of Crime in India, the first of which was published in the year 1953.



This is the first volume of the 2019 report, with statistical information on crimes across the country – ranging from murder, kidnapping and abduction, to crime against women and children. Volumes II and III contain data on crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), crimes against foreigners, human trafficking and more.



The 518-page report contains information obtained from states and union territories (UTs) and various police and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It contains data from 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and Surat.

Volume I is divided into five chapters, including a summary (Chapter 1) and sections on murder (Chapter 2), crime against women (Chapter 3), crime against children (Chapter 4), and juveniles in conflict with the law (Chapter 5).