Crime in India 2019: Volume-III

Crime in India 2019 is a three-volume report published in September 2020 by the National Crime Records Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India. The report provides information on crime with the aim to develop insights into “law enforcement, operation, research and management.” This is the 67th edition of Crime in India, the first of which was published in the year 1953.

This third volume of the 2019 report contains statistical information on crimes across the country – including crimes against foreigners, crimes committed by foreigners, missing persons and human trafficking. It also contains information on the cases disposed of by courts and the police. Volumes I and II of the report contain data on crimes against women and children, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and more.

The 486-page report contains information obtained from the states and union territories (UTs), the police, and other law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It contains data from 19 metropolitan cities with populations of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and Surat.

Volumes I and II of Crime in India 2019 contain 11 chapters. The third volume, in continuation, is divided into nine chapters covering crime in railways (Chapter 12), crimes committed against and by foreigners (Chapter 13), human trafficking (Chapter 14), data on missing persons (Chapter 15), complaints against police personnel and incidents of police firing or lathi-charge (Chapter 16), disposal of cases by the police (Chapter 17), disposal of cases by courts (Chapter 18), arrests, convictions and acquittals of persons (Chapter 19), property stolen, recovered and seized by government agencies (Chapter 20).