Crime in India 2019: Volume-II

Crime in India 2019 is a three-volume report published in September 2020 by the National Crime Records Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India. The report aims at providing information to develop insights into “law enforcement, operation, research and management.” This is the 67th edition of Crime in India, the first of which was published in the year 1953.



This second volume contains statistical data on crimes across the country – ranging from crimes against senior citizens, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Schedules Tribes (STs) to cybercrimes and corruption offences. Volumes I and III contain data on crimes against women and children, crimes against foreigners, human trafficking, missing persons and more.



The 502-page report contains information obtained from states and union territories (UTs) along with police and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It compiles data from 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and Surat.



Volume I ofcontains five chapters. The second volume, in continuation, is divided into six chapters covering crime against senior citizens (Chapter 6), crime against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Chapter 7), economic and corruption offences (Chapter 8), cybercrimes (Chapter 9), offences against the State (Chapter 10) and offences related to the environment (Chapter 11).