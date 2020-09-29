Crime in India 2019: Volume-II
Crime in India 2019 is a three-volume report published in
September 2020 by the National Crime Records Bureau, an agency under the
Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India. The report aims at
providing information to develop insights into “law enforcement, operation, research
and management.” This is the 67th edition of Crime in India, the
first of which was published in the year 1953.
This second volume contains statistical data
on crimes across the country – ranging from crimes against senior citizens,
Scheduled Castes (SCs), Schedules Tribes (STs) to cybercrimes and corruption
offences. Volumes I
and III contain data on crimes against women and children, crimes against
foreigners, human trafficking, missing persons and more.
The 502-page report contains
information obtained from states and union territories (UTs) along with police
and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It compiles
data from 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more
according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and
Surat.
-
There were a total of 27,696 cases of crimes against senior citizens (those aged 60 years and above) in 2019 – marking an increase of 13.7 per cent over 2018, which registered 24,349 cases. The largest share of these cases (21.8 per cent) was for the charge of causing ‘simple hurt’.
-
Cases relating to theft and forgery accounted for 17.9 per cent (4,971 cases) of those relating to crimes against senior citizens, followed by cheating and fraud at 10 per cent (2,758 cases).
-
Cases relating to crime against SCs increased by over seven per cent from 2018 to 2019, with 45,935 registered cases in the year 2019. On the other hand, there were 8,257 registered crimes against persons from ST communities – a 26.5 per cent jump from the previous year.
-
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of cases relating to crimes against SCs (11,829 cases), followed by Rajasthan (6,749 cases) and Bihar (6,544 cases).
-
In the year 2019, there were about 670 cases of sexual harassment cases registered by women from SC communities. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of sexual harassment cases against SC across states, with 226 registered cases.
-
The highest number of cases relating to crimes against STs was recorded in Madhya Pradesh (1,922), followed by Rajasthan (1,797) and Uttar Pradesh (721).
-
The largest share (20.3 per cent) of cases relating to crimes against STs was for the charge of ‘simple hurt’. It was followed by rape (13.4 per cent; 1,110 cases) and assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (10.7 per cent; 880 cases).
-
A total of 165,782 cases were registered under economic offences – such as criminal breach of trust, forgery, cheating and fraud, and counterfeiting – in the year 2019, increasing by 6.1 per cent since 2018.
-
With 26,920 registered cases, Rajasthan recorded the highest number of cases relating to economic offences, followed by UP (19,968) and Maharashtra (15,686).
-
The 19 surveyed metropolitan cities recorded 34,381 cases relating to economic offences in the year 2019. Most of these cases (30,958) involved forgery, cheating and fraud.
-
In 2019, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a total of 4,243 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. These cases increased by 2.8 per cent since the year 2018, which recorded 4,129 cases.
-
A total of 44,546 cases relating to cybercrimes were registered in 2019 – marking an increase of 63.5 per cent over 2018. About 60.4 per cent of these related to fraud (26,891 cases), followed by sexual exploitation (2,266 cases) and the intention to cause disrepute (1,874 cases).
-
About 7,569 cases relating to offences against the State were registered in 2019. This marked an increase of 11.3 per cent from 2018.
-
A total of 34,671 cases relating to environmental offences – noise pollution, production, supply and distribution of tobacco products – were registered in 2019.
