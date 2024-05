Indian Election

1. Freebies

Election days make our poverty bare –

Laxmi Bhandar for Muniyaa's mother

Cycle for Muniyya's father.

Free dresses for Muniyya in school.

What does Muniyaa need?

The manifestos never know.

The dilapidated school buildings

now shelter goats.

Rats run amok

on the scaffoldings of factory floors.

Leaders give freebies.

and gobble up our jobs.

2. Language

The leaders play scrabble on the election board.

Time runs fast.

They have a winning concoction at last:

Language sliced into little pieces,

marinated in hatred,

served on platters glazed

for television viewers

and WhatsApp chatters



3. God-crazy

( Hum e vote dijiye

Hum mandir banayenge

Vote for us

We will build Temples)

I see the gods winning…

gods of a certain religion

partisan gods

gods that live in their houses

gods that don't visit our homes

or roam our streets.

Gods that don't know hunger

or inflation or what it means

to want our daughters’ education.

Don't blame me now

for being blasphemous

or an atheist.

I see all the leaders fighting

this battle over gods –

talking to priests not people.

They visit the temples

not worshiping shanties.

They fight over gods –

their gods versus our gods!

Tomorrow, it will be gods’ victory.

Oh, inflation, starvation, poverty!

Oh, democracy!