Since you've stopped listening to poetry

Brother! I don’t know

why you’ve closed all the doors to your house.

Is it because you don’t want to look outside?

Or is it to stop anyone from coming inside?

I guess you’ve stopped listening to poetry.

I have heard that,

the mountains as tall as our miseries

and the rivers that flow like love,

both are right there,

but you have closed the doors to your house.

I don’t know why.

Is it because you don’t want to look outside?

Or is it to stop anyone from coming inside?

I feel that you’ve stopped listening to poetry.

Oh, brother! Keep your eyes open like a fish,

just so that you can see yourself,

Hanging upside down like an owl

you can see the ocean inside

that once used to get restless

on seeing the blue full moon in the sky.

The lakes have dried up in your eyes.

But oh, brother, I cannot say you are a stone,

How can I? Even a stone has fires hidden inside.

You are more like a coal.

Did I say that right or not?

Any old flame from anywhere can

set you afire.

But brother, you have closed all the doors to your house.

I don’t know why.

Is it because you don’t want to look outside?

Or is it to stop anyone from coming inside?

I feel that you’ve stopped listening to poetry.

Look at the darkness gathering in the sky,

look at the twinkling stars

They don’t fear the darkness

They don’t fight it either

They just light themselves up

for the rest of the world around them.

The sun is the powerful one.

His strength keeps this world together.

My old grandmother is always stringing together

a broken necklace of beads,

with her hazy, weak eyes.

And my mother weaves a quilt for all of us,

putting many a torn piece of cloth together.

Would you like to come and see?

Oh, I am sorry I forgot.

You have closed the door of your house.

I don’t know why.

Is it because you don’t want to look outside?

Or is it to stop anyone from coming inside?

I feel that you’ve stopped listening to poetry.