14. Doing it the ‘write’ way
Jharkhand's Parahiya, Mal Paharia and Sabar Adivasi communities are drawing on their oral traditions to create grammar books and primers to preserve their endangered mother tongues. A story from PARI's Endangered Languages Project on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples
August 9, 2024 | Devesh
14. The Kolami-speakers of Yavatmal
A community of Kolam Adivasi cotton farmers in this district of Maharashtra speak Kolami, a language that is at risk of dying out. PARI’s Endangered Languages Project (ELP) takes a close look at the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), their livelihood and the challenges to their language
June 14, 2024 | Ritu Sharma
13. ‘My tarpa is my deity’
Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda is a Warli Adivasi. The 89-year-old musician lives in Walwande and plays the tarpa, a traditional wind instrument made from bamboo and dried bottle gourd. Listen to the story of his music and faith, as told by him
February 22, 2024 | Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda
12. Laad haiko
Ho farmer Birsa Hembrom shows us how to make a monsoon fish dish
February 15, 2024 | Rahul Kumar
11. Words: worlds in a grain of sand
On International Mother Language Day, Indian language editors of PARIBhasha bring together a single story of loss and memory told in 14 different voices, each from a different locale
February 21, 2024 | PARIBhasha Team
10. In the beginning was the word: a story in translation
Every story published on PARI sees a reincarnation in 14 Indian languages. The pleasures and pains involved in the process often remain unarticulated. On International Translation Day celebrated on September 30, our Indian language editors engage in a conversation about their experiences
September 30, 2023 | PARIBhasha Team
9. Border crossing: one language, two scripts
Using computer coding that transliterates between two Punjabi scripts, a 90-year-old former BSF commandant reintroduces Gurmukhi to Pakistani Punjab, Shahmukhi to Indian Punjab
July 5, 2023 | Amir Malik
8. Migrant labourers: speaking in borrowed tongues
On February 21, International Mother Language Day, PARI reaches out to migrant workers across India to understand the interplay between land, language and livelihoods in their lives
February 21, 2023 | PARIBhasha Team
7. Lives and languages hanging by a thread
In times of divisiveness and hatred, a poet goes looking for the languages of love and liberty. And where else does she end up but in a gossamer of mother tongues rising from silenced histories
February 20, 2023 | Sabika Abbas
6. Of cursed tongues and towers
A passionate debate sparked off by a minister’s earnest appeal for a common national language takes a poet back to the Tower of Babel
November 23, 2022 | Gokul G. K.
5. Unity in heterogeneity, delight in diversity
A team of PARI translators celebrates International Translation Day by diving into the diverse world that we inhabit through and beyond our languages
September 30, 2022 | P. Sainath
4. Every Indian language is your language
Today, September 30, is International Translation Day. The People’s Archive of Rural India publishes in 13 languages – that is, in more than any other journalism website
September 30, 2021 | P. Sainath
3. Learning – lost in translation and migration
From Bhojpuri to Tamil to Marathi – many children like Satyam Nisad, Raghu Pal and Khushi Rahidas struggle to learn a new language and stay on in school every time their parents migrate in search of wage labour
March 6, 2020 | Jyoti Shinoli
2. ‘Think and go slowly. You will get gold’
Ravi Viswanathan, the son of daily wage labourers in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, will soon be the first Alu Kurumba to earn a PhD degree with a thesis that documents his Adivasi community's endangered language
February 18, 2018 | Priti David
1. Songs of the Sundarbans
The songs and dance by the Santal, Munda, Oraon and Ho preserve their languages and bring in an income