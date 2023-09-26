A much-loved shepherd is the focus of these devotional songs sung by women working the grindmill in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district

With a list of 19 names, PARI went in search of the women who had sung for the original Grindmill Songs Project (GSP) team over two decades ago in Kolhapur’s Metage village. The presence of the team with cameras in hand interested the young and old here. We asked a woman sitting at the door of her house if she knew of those who had once sung for a group from Pune. "Yes," she said, “we sang jatyavarchya ovya [grindmill songs]. I was one of the singers.” We were thrilled to have met one of our listed performers, Sona Bharmal. Sona, who was in her 60s, informed us that Laxmi Dawari was the only other performer who was still living in Metage.

It was 2018, and some like singer Bayana Kamble had passed away in the years since they had sung for GSP. “My mother and her friend, Sakhubai Kamble were famous singers,” Ashok Kamble, Bayana’s son told us. “They would sing together while they worked in the sugarcane fields.” This village in Kagal taluka is popularly called Balumamache Metage – Balu uncle’s Metage. The title belongs to Balumama, a shepherd from decades ago still revered by locals, and with a temple to his name. The stone edifice of the structure is flanked by two sculptures of rams. A popular place as Balumama’s legacy endures and has captured the imagination of younger generations too. Before sowing, farmers in Metage would wait for Balumama to bring his sheep to their lands to graze, the women in the village told us. While ovine droppings work as organic manure and give a good harvest, the farmers believed that wherever Balumama's flock grazed, those farms would enjoy a bounteous harvest that season. Born as Balappa in Karnataka in October 1892, Balumama grew to the status of a saint. He died on September 4, 1966 in Adamapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. His legacy lives on with books in Marathi, television serials and even popular films in Marathi and Kannada.

When PARI visited Balumamache Metage again in 2018, more than 10 women gathered to sing for us. A few were among the first 19 women performers that the original GSP team had met two decades ago. The women sang folk songs of several genres and happily obliged with grindmill songs. They found a stone mill, cleaned it and affixed a wooden stick in the hole at the upper part of the mill, which was then worshipped with kumkum and haldi (vermillion and turmeric powders). Lighting a lamp, the women folded their hands in prayer and began singing. Soon the tempo of their music picked up pace and their voices synchronised with each other. The lead singer, Sulabai Jadhav, sang and others followed in this set of eight ovi which PARI recorded.

“My first song, O woman, is for my God, Jyotiba,” the singers began. This first couplet honours Jyotiba, a deity believed to be Lord Shiva in a temple in Kolhapur. The singer offers him a double string of pearls as a sacred thread. The next three ovi are about the legendary Balumama who too is “like a God.” At midnight, when the moon hides behind the clouds, Balumama bestows upon the farmers a “heap of pearls” – a bumper harvest in the fields. As the song proceeds, the singer tells us that she is grinding jowar and rice to make ambil (porridge). Balumama is well built, a pailwan (wrestler). He is fair and fond of drinking milk. Balumama’s fair skin, the song implies, is perhaps from the milk he drinks as ordinarily the sun would darken the skin of any shepherd working long hours herding animals outdoors. As the song proceeds, the singer tells us that she is grinding jowar and rice to make(porridge). Balumama is well built, a(wrestler). He is fair and fond of drinking milk. Balumama’s fair skin, the song implies, is perhaps from the milk he drinks as ordinarily the sun would darken the skin of any shepherd working long hours herding animals outdoors.

The four songs at the end of the sequence reveal the singer’s piety. It narrates that the singer has sent an invitation to Goddess Ambika to grace her home. She admires Pandhari or the city of Pandharpur, which is the home of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini. “Rukmini lives and reigns there, in their long-lasting kingdom,” the woman sings as the grindmill turns. The singer adds that there are so many tulsi (holy basil) plants in Pandharpur that “my Lord Vitthal cannot move his chariot.” The last ovi expresses Lord Vitthal’s fondness for his devotees. The singer speaks of Namdev, the famous Bhakti poet-saint, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Vitthal. When Namdev is blessed with a son, Vitthal himself organises the traditional naming ceremony for the baby on the twelfth day after birth. Listen to these songs by women from Balumamache Metage village of Maharashtra.

बाई पहिली माझी ओवी, जोतिबाला माझ्या देव त्या गं,

माझ्या देव त्या जोतिबाला, जानव्याला मोती दुहेरी गं बाई मध्यान्ही रातरीत, घेरं घेतो चांद ढगात गं

आणि देवराची बाळू मामा वारं देतो रास मोत्याची गं, बाई जुंधळं तांदूळ गं, आंबलीला मी का दळितो गं

माझा चिदाजी बाळूमामा गं, मध्यान्नीला ते चोखंल गं कोण झोपिलं गोरं पान, माझा चिदाजी बाळूमामा

आकडी दुधाचा गं, पैलवान, आकडी दुधाचा गं बाई धाडली मूळ चिठी आंबिकाला, माझ्या देव त्या गं

आंबिकाला, माझ्या देव त्या गं बाई पंढरी बांधियली, पायिरी चढ-सखल गं,

राही रुख्मिण राज करी, लावुयिनी चौदा चौकटी गं, बाई पंढरपुरामंदी, तुळशी बागा गल्लो-गल्लीला गं,

माझ्या विठ्ठल देवाजीचा, रथ फिराया नाही जागा गं बाई पंढरपुरामंदी, आराईस गल्लो-गल्लीला गं,

नामदेवाला झाला ल्योक, बाराईस घाली विठ्ठल गं नामदेवाला झाला

ल्योक, बाराईस घाली विठ्ठल गं bā'ī pahīlī mājhī ōvī jōtībālā mājhyā dēva tyā ga

mājhyā dēva tyā jōtībālā jānavhālā mōtī dūhērī ga bā'ī madhyānna rātarīt ghēraṁ ghētō cānda ḍhagāta gaṁ bā'ī madhyānna rātarīt ghēraṁ ghētō cānda ḍhagāta gaṁ ā'ni dēvarācī bāḷū māmā vāraṁ dētō rāsa mōtyācī gaṁ bā'ī jōndhaḷā tāndūḷa gaṁ āmbalī lā mī kā daḷitō gaṁ bā'ī jōndhaḷā tāndūḷa gaṁ āmbalī lā mī kā daḷitō gaṁ mājhā cidājī bāḷūmāmā gaṁ madhyānnīlā te chōkhalā gaṁ kōṇa jhōpilā gōraṁ pānaṁ mājhā cidājī bāḷūmāmā kōṇa jhōpilā gōraṁ pānaṁ mājhā cidājī bāḷūmāmā ākaḍī dudhācā ga pailavāna ākaḍī dudhācā gaṁ bā'ī dhāḍali mūḷā ciṭhī āmbikālā mājhyā dēva tyā gaṁ

āmbikālā mājhyā dēva tyā gaṁ bā'ī paṇḍharī bāndhiyalī payirī caḍha-sakhala gaṁ

rāhī rukhmiṇī rāja karī lāvūniyā caudā caukaṭī gaṁ bā'ī paṇḍharapūramandhī tūḷaśībāgā ghālo-ghālilā gaṁ

bā'ī paṇḍharapūramandhī tūḷaśībāgā ghālo-ghālilā gaṁ mājhyā viṭhṭhala dēvājīcā ratha phirāyā gaṁ nāhī jāgā gaṁ bā'ī paṇḍharapūramandhī ārā'īsa ghālū ghālilā gaṁ

nāma dēvālā jhālā lōka bārā'īsa ghāli viṭhṭhala gaṁ



My first song, O woman, is for my God, Jyotiba

A double string of pearls for his sacred thread O woman, at midnight, the moon hides in the clouds O woman, at midnight, the moon hides in the clouds Like a god, Balumama gives a heap of pearls [a good harvest] I grind jowar and rice to make porridge I grind jowar and rice to make porridge At noon, my Balumama is in a state of pure bliss Who is this fair person sleeping, it is blissful Balumama Who is this fair person sleeping, it is blissful Balumama He is a wrestler, fond of milk, yes, he likes [to drink] milk O woman, send an invitation to my goddess O woman, send an invitation to my goddess To my goddess, my Ambika O woman, Pandhari was built on an uneven land O woman, Pandhari was built on an uneven land Rukmini lives and reigns there, in their long-lasting kingdom* How many gardens of tulasi have been planted in Pandharpur How many gardens of tulasi have been planted in Pandharpur My God’s, Vitthal’s chariot has no place to move O woman, in Pandharpur, all lanes are decorated

O woman, in Pandharpur, all lanes are decorated Vitthal is hosting the naming ceremony of Namdev’s new born son

