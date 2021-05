Shankar N. Kenchanuru Shankar N. Kenchanur is a poet and freelance translator. He can be reached at [email protected]

Sudha Adukala Sudha Adukala is from Uttarakannada district’s Honnavara taluk of Karnataka. She works as a mathematics lecturer at Udupi. Writing stories, poems, plays and translating poetry and stories are some of her hobbies.