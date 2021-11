Jisha Elizabeth is a Thiruvananthapuram-based sub-editor/correspondent at the Malayalam daily ‘Madhyamam’. She has received several awards, including the Kerala government’s Dr. Ambedkar Media Award in 2009, the Leela Menon Woman Journalist Award from the Ernakulam Press Club, and the National Foundation for India fellowship in 2012. Jisha is an elected executive member of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.