پورن داس، اوڈیشہ کے جگت سنگھ پور میں واقع ڈھنکیا گاؤں کے ایک شاعر، گلوکار، ماہی گیر اور مزدور ہیں۔
مترجم: محمد قمر تبریز
ساؤتھ کوریا واپس جاؤ (پوسکو واپس جاؤ)
پورن داس، اوڈیشہ کے جگت سنگھ پور میں واقع ڈھنکیا گاؤں کے ایک شاعر، گلوکار، ماہی گیر اور مزدور ہیں۔
مترجم: محمد قمر تبریز
Purusottam Thakur is a 2015 PARI Fellow. He is a journalist and documentary filmmaker. At present, he is working with the Azim Premji Foundation and writing stories for social change.Other stories by Purusottam Thakur
Mohd. Qamar Tabrez is the Translations Editor, Hindi/Urdu, at the People’s Archive of Rural India. He is a Delhi-based journalist, the author of two books, and was associated with newspapers like ‘Roznama Mera Watan’, ‘Rashtriya Sahara’, ‘Chauthi Duniya’ and ‘Avadhnama’. He has a degree in History from Aligarh Muslim University and a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.Other stories by Mohd. Qamar Tabrez