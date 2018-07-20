SANGUR, PUNJAB|
FRI, JUL 20, 2018
The ebb and flow of rural India’s rivers
Across India, rivers intersect with the lives of people – they flood, they dry up, their dams displace millions. The river is a tradeline, a transportation system, a migration route and more. Presenting PARI’s growing collection of riverside stories – from the Kosi, Krishna, Muri Ganga, Godavari, Brahmaputra and beyond
Author
41. On the banks of the Beki river in Barpeta
Ambiya Khatun is a master craftsman of decorative jute items essential to her Miya community
40. Living off grass blades in the national capital
Migrants from Bihar, Rita and her family live on the flood plains of Yamuna in a makeshift hut which seems more like an abode of trials. They eke out a living in New Delhi by selling elephant grass
39. In Chinchpur Dhage: the river took it all
Marathwada region known for its recurrent droughts and water scarcity is witnessing excessive and record breaking rainfall this year. Crops and livestock, homes and livelihoods are reeling from the damage
38. In Amritsar district: a flood of challenges
Homes and fields across Amritsar district, are bearing the devastating impact of floods. Agricultural labourers are anxious about their livelihoods, now buried under acres of silt and floodwaters
37. ‘The river warns us, the government ignores us’
Early flood warnings offer scant relief, as families in north Bihar’s floodplains are left stranded every year—without evacuation plans or adequate relief camps
36. The foaming Yamuna: perilous piety
On Chhath Puja, thousands take a holy dip in the dangerously polluted Yamuna river in Delhi
35. Surviving a flood of problems in Assam
The annual flooding of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries throws up many challenges for people living in flood-affected areas. The lack of potable water and the challenges of sustaining agriculture in fields submerged annually are some of the daily stresses
34. The waters of the Sutlej run black
The 'Kale Pani Da Morcha' saw thousands of people turn out in Ludhiana to protest the state’s apathy, and call attention to the continuing pollution in the Buddha nala which empties into the Sutlej, once a source of potable water for drinking and irrigation
33. ‘We are losing land to the Brahmaputra’
In this village in the island of Majuli, frequent floods over many decades have led to a loss of livelihoods around agriculture while other traditional occupations, such as boat-making, have been unstable sources of income.
32. In Bagribari: the river takes it all
The annual monsoon flooding of the Puthimari river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, is a constant source of anxiety for those who live on its banks. Flood waters destroy farmland, standing crops and even looms, leaving many residents with no option but wage labour. Expensive embankments don't help
31. ‘Who drowned Delhi?’
The capital is getting a facelift as it gears up to host the G20 meet on September 8, 2023. But the sprucing up is selective. Those residents of Delhi who have been displaced by the recent Yamuna floods and on-going development projects on its banks, are now living on public roads, and told to ‘stay out of sight’
30. And a river no longer runs through it
The story of the slow death of the Sai River, the struggles of the villages around it, and of climate change in UP’s Hardoi district. Seen through the lens of the two main persons involved in those struggles
29. Nanoi floods: the night of June 16
In Assam’s Darrang district, the Nanoi, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, burst its banks due to excessive rainfall. The river water swept into homes, submerged freshly planted fields and emptied fish ponds
28. Finding fish and freedom in Kangsabati river
In West Bengal’s Puruliya district, Anirudhdha Singh Patar, who loves catching prawns and fish with his bare hands, tells PARI about how the Kangsabati river is changing and why he migrates for work
27. 'We climbed on trees to save our lives'
Cyclone Yaas brought Mousuni's lands underwater on May 26, a year after Amphan had hit the Sundarbans. PARI visited the island and found people saving what they could of their damaged homes and livelihoods
26. When the water chased people like a mad bull
In the Sundarbans in West Bengal, Cyclone Amphan came atop the Covid-19 lockdown. PARI visited the region and found widespread destruction of trees, houses and utilities – and of people’s already-frayed livelihoods
25. Aure Palheri: broken bridge, drowning hopes
Residents of an isolated hamlet in Maharashtra's Shahapur taluka risk walking on a slippery wall every day in the monsoon to reach schools, work, clinics and markets, after the only bridge here collapsed in 2005
24. 'What if the river gets angry again?'
On August 4, an overflowing Vaitarna river ravaged the homes of Katkari Adivasis in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The villagers are now anxious about depleting rations, uneven state support and another flood
23. Bhendavade battles Kolhapur flood fallout
At least 40 people have been killed across Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra, over 400,000 evacuated to transit camps, and livestock and crop losses are huge but yet to be properly estimated
22. ‘It feels like the flood left mud in our mouths’
A downpour in August destroyed the cotton crop in the villages of Adilabad district. Many were first-time Dalit farmers with no insurance and heavy loans, now hoping for compensation and luck with the next crop
21. The bank that went under – almost
After the floods in Kerala, the clean up underway requires retrieving and rescuing countless thousands of valuable records and deeds, without which many activities could be paralysed for a long time
20. Kerala’s women farmers rise above the flood
Their determination outstrips the devastation. Savaged by the August floods, facing a looming drought, the women of Kudumbashree’s pathbreaking group farms are rebuilding, using solidarity as a strategy
19. ‘The water began to rise slowly, slowly’
After the recent huge flood in Kerala, children at a relief camp in Alappuzha district were given pens, crayons and diaries. Their pictures and words speak of their fears and prayers, of loss and relief
18. ‘Our houses are vanishing. Nobody cares’
For decades, villagers from Ghoramara island in the Sundarbans have been migrating to Sagar island because the river and rain keep washing away their houses. They have received little help from the state
17. Polavaram’s dispossessed march with hope
From July 10 to 16, a determined group of Adivasis marched from Cheeravalli village in West Godavari district to Eluru, protesting against the Polavaram project, which will displace and destroy their communities
16. Pydipaka families: and then there were ten
Hundreds of villages will vanish over time due to the Polavaram project on the Godavari. In Pydipaka, ten families are refusing to move, demanding from the state at least the legally mandated resettlement package
15. Floods by neglect, flooded by damage and debt
The houses and crops of many Adivasi families in Itukulakota were damaged by flood waters from the Polavaram canal last October. They are still recovering, without any help from the government
14. ‘Many families just vanished…’
Adivasi and OBC families thrown off their land for the Bhatsa irrigation project in Maharashtra’s Thane district still wait for justice almost half a century later
13. The bamboo-splitters of Dhubri
Mainuddin Pramanik of Kuntir island on the Brahmaputra in Assam comes to Dhubri town every day to work as a bamboo-splitter. But the trade is in decline and few other options are available to daily wage workers
12. Unquiet on the riverfront
The fishing communities on the banks of the Krishna in Andhra Pradesh are being forced to leave their homes and livelihoods due to the state’s many riverside projects around Vijayawada and the 'new' Amaravati
11. Milk boats from the chars
For the people living on Chalakura island on the Brahmaputra in Assam, dairy farming is the only sustainable livelihood – but a withdrawal of state-subsidised cattle feed has increased the uncertainty of their lives
10. Solar on the char
The three villages of Birsing char have got solar electricity in recent years, and it has transformed primary healthcare and other daily activities on these sandy shifting islands on the Brahmaputra in Assam
9. When the river ate the school
The only school in Panikhaiti village on Sontali char in Assam has vanished into the Brahmaputra. Of its 198 students, just 85 continue to attend a makeshift school at headmaster Tariq Ali's residence
8. From river to plate: the journey of the Sundarbans tiger prawn
For village women in the Sundarbans, collecting tiger prawn seedlings is unrewarding and unsavoury work – though the delicacy fetches high prices for others later along the supply chain
7. Struggles of the sandbar people
Hasan Ali is one of 2.4 million people who live on impermanent ‘chars’ or sandbars on the Brahmaputra – without basic necessities, frequently shifting home, their lives dictated by the flux of the mighty river
6. Water come, water go
In north Bihar, people revered the monsoon and rivers, even though they caused floods on occasion. But now, Senu Devi says, the rising waters are a source of trouble
5. Living with floods
While farmers in many parts of the world are learning to manage with less water, Vinod Yadav and his neighbours in north Bihar are trying to farm in constant flood water
4. Jahangir’s story
In north Bihar, embankments built by the government along the turbulent Kosi have created conflict, aggravated floods and caused huge losses to the people living in Ghongepur and other villages
3. Swimming to migrate in Odisha
In Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, buffaloes swim across the local river every day during the summer, seeking fresh pastures
2. Mending boats with music
In Alappuzha, Kerala, super-skilled labourers merge repair and rhythms at work
1. A right to fish, a fight to live
“Why confiscate the canoes and hurt us in the stomach?"
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