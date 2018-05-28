“I pray for the night to get over soon. Hardly anyone lives in this village now, so snakes keep moving around,” says Kavala Sridevi. She and her family have been spending the nights in near-total darkness after the government cut the electricity connections in her village in May 2016.

Sridevi’s family is one of only 10 who have stayed back in Pydipaka village in Polavaram mandal of West Godavari district, right next to the Godavari river. Around 429 other families were forced to move from here in June 2016 when the government acquired their land for an irrigation project. Part of a huge scheme called Jalayagnam, the project was inaugurated in 2004 and was scheduled to be completed in 2018, though only around 60 per cent is constructed at present.

“A month after cutting the power connections, they cut off the drinking water too,” says Sridevi, who now gets a 20-litre water can for Rs. 20 from Polavaram town, eight kilometres away, travelling with her husband Suryachandram in his autorickshaw.

For a while, the couple and their three children (see the cover image on the top) also shifted to a resettlement colony in Hukumpeta in Gopalpuram mandal, along with the many other families who moved out. But after around a month, they returned to Pydipaka. “We believed the officials, but came back after losing hope that the government is going to act on its promises," Sridevi says, fighting back tears.