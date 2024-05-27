Moheshwar Samuah vividly remembers the first time he had to relocate because of floods. He was just five years old. “The water first swept away one of our houses. We got into our boats and escaped to find shelter; relocating to land closest to the island,” Samuah, now in his sixties, says.

Like Samuah, the 1.6 Lakh residents of Majuli – a river island in Assam – have been impacted by frequent floods and shrinking land. The island’s land has shrunk from roughly 1,245 square kilometres in 1956 to 703 sq km in 2017, says this report by the District Disaster Management Authority.

“This is not really Salmora,” Samuah says and adds, “Salmora was taken by the [river] Brahmaputra nearly 43 years ago.” New Salmora was then formed by Brahmaputra and its tributary, Subansiri where Samuah has been living with his wife, daughter and his son's family for the last 10 years.

His new home is a semi-permanent structure made of cement and mud. The toilet, which is built outside, can only be accessed with a ladder. “Every year, we are losing land to the Brahmaputra,” he says.

