SANGUR, PUNJAB|
SAT, JUL 10, 2021
On the road with India's nomadic pastoralists
The Indian countryside is home to various pastoralist communities for whom there is usually no fixed address, and movement and seasonal migration are a centuries-old way of life. The Kuruba of Karnataka, the Raika of Rajasthan, the Changpa of Ladakh, the Brokpa of Arunachal Pradesh, the Yadava of Telangana, Rabaris and Bharwads of Saurashtra and Kachchh, Dhangars and Nanda Gaolis of Maharashtra – these and many other communities weave ceaseless migration routes across rural India along with their herds of sheep, goats, camels and other animals. Many of these pastoralist groups though are struggling to retain their nomadic rhythms amid changes and challenges at various levels. These are their stories
Author
39. Bhopas in Churu: putting down roots
The nomadic life of this community of musicians is slowly changing as they settle in one place. Access to state benefits is yet to reach them
38. The looms fall silent in Bhinrari
In Bihar’s Bhojpur district, Radha Devi recalls a time when sheep herds were large in number, wool plentiful, and weaving blankets an important livelihood
37. The missing camels of Kirsan’s caravan
In Vidarbha, the ever-migrating Rabari pastoralists are replacing camels with bullocks in their caravans. Detentions, policy confusion and shrinking grazing access are responsible for the shift
36. What the Aravallis lose when herders leave
A day with a Gujjar goat-herder in the Haryana Aravallis traces an ancient relationship between people, livestock and forests, now under strain from urbanisation and ecological change
35. Chasing the yellow clouds of Pattan Kodoli
A photo story depicting the vibrant atmosphere of celebration and faith at the annual Vitthal Birdev Yatra, where many from the Dhangar and Kuruba pastoralist communities gather every year around October
34. Rights on paper, struggles on ground
Himalayan pastoralists find they cannot access state welfare schemes, forest rights and even ration cards that they are entitled to. Some like Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Nazir Ahmed Dinda have become RTI activists in an attempt to seek accountability from the state
33. Zanskar’s yak herders are feeling the heat
With temperatures climbing in Ladakh, yak herders in the Zanskar valley are finding it difficult and unprofitable to maintain their herd
32. Kids in Drass: we don’t have no education
Since the 2019 bifurcation of the state, children of nomadic pastoralists who migrate out of Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh (now two separate union territories), are ignored by the schooling system which is caught up in border red tape. A story for Children's Day
31. In Karadaga, jali making hangs by a thread
It takes over 300 feet of cotton thread and 60 hours of knitting to make a traditional jali, a sling bag used by Dhangar shepherds. The art of handmaking this symmetrical bag now rests with only a few pastoralists like Siddu Gavade in Karnataka
30. Bakarwals: caught between summer and snow
In the summer of 2023, as Jammu heated up, pastoralists readied to move up into the higher Himalayas. But unusually cold weather in those grazing grounds held them back. While waiting, many lost livestock to unseasonal, heavy rains enroute
29. The travelling teacher of Lidder valley
When pastoral families migrate to the upper Himalayas, they take their young children with them. Travelling teachers like Ali Mohammed follow and ensure that the primary schoolers stay up-to-date and in class. A story in time for Teacher's Day, coming up
28. ‘There are no jobs for people like us’
Young people from the Bakarwal nomadic community are moving away from pastoral futures towards higher education in the hope of finding jobs and settled homes
27. Between the forest and the road
A film on the Van Gujjar community and their challenges in the hills and forests of Uttarakhand
26. Raika women don't just herd
Women in the Raika pastoral community play a big role in the care of animals, and also do other work
25. Fenced out: pastoral lives of Bakarwals
Every year the community ascends to the higher Himalayas in Kashmir in search of grazing grounds. Ongoing fencing of pastures by the military and for tourism, along with a continuing lack of access to basic facilities, is putting their way of life under threat
24. ‘These are Kharai camels, they need the sea’
In this film where camels swim in the Gulf of Kachchh, herders from the Fakirani Jat and Bhopa Rabari communities of Gujarat narrate the difficulties in keeping their seafaring livestock alive
23. Jamnagar’s ‘swimming camels’ in deep waters
State policies’ dismissal of traditional knowledge of the pastoralist communities endangers the lives of Kharai camels and their herders in and around the Marine National Park and Sanctuary in Jamnagar, Gujarat
22. Shepherding in Garhwal: a dangerous life
In this region of the Himalayas, shepherds brave the wet and cold weather to graze their sheep and goats. They also protect them from wild animals on the Gangotri range where they live for up to nine months a year
21. ‘If they don’t get food, how will we eat well?’
Donkey herders from the Kaikadi community who migrate to work at brick kilns in Sangli district, struggle to look after their livestock. An increase in theft of the animals in Maharashtra has made it harder on them
20. Kachchh camels’ custody: ships of the deserted
Maharashtra police detained five traditional herders from Kachchh on January 7 suspecting these semi-nomadic pastoralists were smuggling camels to slaughterhouses in Hyderabad. Also detained: 58 camels
19. 7,000 a litre: milking donkey breeders’ dreams?
When a litre of Halari donkey’s milk sold for Rs. 7,000 in Gujarat, it triggered speculation over this declining breed’s commercial potential. PARI explores the hard realities of the species and its breeders
18. Predators and pastoralists: Shangdong to stupa
The documentary featured here records voices of Ladakh's pastoral communities. It speaks of how, in harsh conditions, herders try to protect their livestock from wolves, and the changes in this traditional approach
17. ‘We don’t have a home to stay at home’
For this group of nomadic pastoralist Dhangar families in Maharashtra, the lockdown brought a drop in sales of sheep, restricted access to village grounds, and depleted rations – but they have tried to move on
16. Kachchh camel herders: lockdown last straw?
What happens if you are nomadic pastoralists with huge herds of animals far away from home when the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced? The Fakirani Jats of Gujarat’s Kachchh district tell their story
15. Vidarbha’s pastoralists paying a pandemic price
The Nanda Gaolis and other dairy farmers in eastern Maharashtra are facing losses from the drop in demand for milk and broken supply chains, besides grappling with animal health problems and fodder shortages
14. Where country roads don’t take you home
With the COVID-19 driven lockdown, Chenakonda Balasami and other pastoralists in Telangana, on the road for months, are finding it difficult to access food and new grazing grounds – or return to their villages
13. At a 'watering hole' in the arid Banni grasslands
The migrations of the maldharis of Kachchh, Gujarat, are linked to the search for grazing grounds and water
12. Kuruba shepherds lose their security blanket
For long, the pastoralist Kurubas of Karnataka have journeyed for months to graze their hardy Deccani sheep. But with declining demand for their animals' manure and wool, many are seeking other sources of income
11. Counting sheep as grasslands shrink in Gujarat
Pastoralists from Kachchh walk great distances in search of grazing lands for their sheep in Gujarat, even as pastures disappear or become inaccessible, and climate patterns get ever more erratic
10. ‘The happy days are now just nostalgia’
In the high mountains of the eastern Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh, the nomadic Brokpa community is recognising climate change and devising coping strategies based on traditional knowledge
9. ‘Perhaps we made the mountain god angry’
Nomadic Changpa pastoralists at the high grazing grounds of Ladakh find their yak-related economy in a crisis that is driven by major climatic shifts in their fragile mountainous ecosystems
8. Weaving the story of the pashmina shawl
From Changthangi goats in the Tibetan Plateau to retail stores in Srinagar, the making of the pashmina shawl involves many – pastoralists, wholesalers, spinners, dyers, designers, embroiderers and entrepreneurs
7. Women who climb mountains, cross deserts
On March 8, International Women’s Day, a PARI photo essay on the remarkable women of three nomadic pastoralist communities – the Changpa of Ladakh, the Brokpa of Arunachal, and the Fakrani Jats in Kachchh
6. The swimming camels of Kachchh
The magnificent Kharai camels get vital elements of their diet from marine mangroves on islands – and get there by swimming – yes swimming! – several kilometres off the coast of Kachchh (or Kutch) in Gujarat
5. The fable of Lek and Lakshmi
For long, the Raikas of Rajasthan have told stories to pass the time on their journeys. But this tradition, along with their pasturelands, is shrinking. In the video featured here, Fuyaram Raika narrates a cautionary tale
4. Brokpa: ‘The jungle is our mother'
The Brokpa of West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh are reclusive herders who migrate in fixed seasonal patterns at high altitudes. A photo story depicting their daily rhythms
3. The endless search for grazing grounds
Jat Ayub Ameen, a Fakirani Jat, is distinctive even among the remarkable 'maldhari' or nomadic pastoralists – who are worried about the growing scarcities in Kachchh district of Gujarat. A PARI photo story
2. The Changpas who make cashmere
The nomadic Changpas communities of Hanle Valley in Ladakh herd pashmina goats, live in high-altitude pasturelands, and even retain old barter systems – but their ways of life are changing
1. The Raikas of Rajasthan
This camel-herding community of Rajasthan faces restrictive grazing laws, social hostility and falling incomes
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