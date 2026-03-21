Now they are learning to move without them. In recent years repeated police cases have troubled the Rabari pastoralists across Maharashtra leading to confiscation and deportations of camels. Authorities and activists have sometimes alleged that cargo camels were destined for slaughter or improper transport — despite the fact that shepherds use them as working animals to move their families and flocks.

In one case not far from here, over 50 camels belonging to Rabaris were seized and held, alleging illegal transport — even though the Rabaris had documents to show their ownership, and prove that their sole purpose was migration. Read: Kachchh camels’ custody: ships of the deserted

As recently as in December 2025, over 30 camels were seized in Dhule district, in north Maharashtra; they are still languishing in detention, their owners worried that devoid of the feed, some of them will eventually die.

Rabari leaders from Vidarbha rushed to Dhule as they do every time their camels are seized by the police. Kirsan says camel owners are troubled by this unnecessary harassment and delays in getting their camels back. “Usme paisa bhi jayega aur samay bhi, aur pareshani hogi voh alag [They will lose money and time both, in addition to the unnecessary trouble],” he says.

So now most Rabari pastoralists in Vidarbha and across central India are doing away with their camels.

“It has become very difficult and expensive to keep camels,” Kirsan adds.

Until last year (2025), Kirsan’s dera had three camels. Now, he has none. “In Nagpur and Wardha, maybe five families still keep camels,” Kirsan estimates. “Earlier there were at least 2,000. Now maybe only a handful remain.” He is talking to us in the middle of the sprawling cotton fields where his dera has just settled; his sheep and goat herds are out somewhere, he says, grazing.