37. The last handloom weaver of Gobindapur

It was sarees that Roopchand Debnath first wove as a young man; today, he weaves shorter and less complex gamchas on his loom in Tripura. Other weavers have moved away as the drop in income and lack of support from the state have made weaving unsustainable, but this septuagenarian is not deserting his loom