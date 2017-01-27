The ‘tak-tak’ sounds of maggalu (hand-operated looms) can be clearly heard as we approach the Ramalakshmi weavers’ colony in Pedana on a Saturday afternoon. Around 140 families live and work here, the residents estimate. Most of the weavers are over 60. Some of them mistake me for a government official who has come with their monthly pension of Rs. 1,000. They are disappointed to learn that I am a reporter.

“The young people have gone out in search of livelihood and work,” says Vidumatla Kota Pailayya, 73, while working on his maggam (single loom), when I ask why so many of the weavers are elderly. Most of the youth, he says, are agricultural or construction labourers in and around Pedana and Machilipatnam, the district headquarters.

Pailayya’s old age pension, though meagre, helps him run their house along with his wife’s pension. His income from weaving is insufficient – around Rs. 100 a day. “I earn Rs. 300-400 if I work for 10-12 hours for three days to complete one saree. I sell it to the shops owned by master-weavers [in Pedana], who earn a profit by selling each saree for Rs. 600- 700. Weaving alone can no longer sustain us…”