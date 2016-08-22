To track down the only torchbearers of the unique Rogan art form, you must travel to faraway Nirona, a village in Nakhatrana district of Kutch, Gujarat.

Here, Abdul Gafur Khatri, 55, and his brother Sumer Khatri, 36, carry on a tradition practised by the Khatri family for over three centuries. Gafurbhai won the National Award for his art in 1997, and Sumerbhai in 2003.

Rogan art is deeply influenced by Persian culture, and the Persian word 'rogan' means 'oil-based'. Rogan came to Kutch with the migration of the Khatri clan from Sindh.

“This skill has been practised only by our family for the last 300 years, and now the eighth generation has embarked on it,” says Sumerbhai. Nine members of the family currently make Rogan art, and all of them have won various awards. Meeting the family and the two principal artists, you realise how integral this art form is to the clan, each member dedicated to keeping Rogan art alive.

