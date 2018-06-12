Most of the migrant workers in the powerloom sector are men. Women from Ganjam are few in Surat, and they usually work in embroidery or cloth-cutting units, or from home on a piece-rate basis. A few of the women come to Surat after their husbands are well-settled in the city. Mostly though, the male workers live away from their families, visiting home once a year or once every two years for a few weeks. (More on this in the next story in this series.)

A large number of the migrants are Dalits from the Kewat caste, who work as fishermen or boatmen in their villages. Some workers such as Sahu belong to OBC communities. Most of them don’t own any land. “The main source of income is agriculture, which is highly dependent on the weather and flood situation. There are no other opportunities,” says Swain. “This has driven many all the way to Surat. At least they earn money to send back home even if it comes at the cost of their overall health.”

It is this helplessness that has normalised the high levels of exploitation in the factories. “For every worker injured or killed, there are many more young and desperate workers coming to the city every day,” said Rushikesh Rout, 38, a powerloom worker from Berhampur town in Ganjam, who lost three fingers in an electricity pole accident in February 2017. “Even the owners know well that no injury or accident could be as bad the circumstances at home.” Rout now works as a security guard in Surat with little hope of being compensated for his lost fingers because the accident happened at his one-room home in the Pandesara industrial area of Surat.

Daily struggles, permanent effects

In addition to the gruelling schedule and low wages, a growing number of powerloom workers are becoming deaf because of the constant loud noise in the workshops. “The average sound level inside the loom unit is more than 110 decibels,” says Sanjay Patel, centre coordinator at Aajeevika Bureau. In January this year, the organisation conducted audiometry tests on 65 loom workers employed in different units. The results – certified by the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Vellore – show that 95 per cent had varying levels of deafness. “Even as loss of hearing is becoming increasingly common among the workers, the fact that it doesn’t come in the way of their everyday physical labour means it is not taken seriously by the owners. They are not given any protective gear… and the workers cannot question,” says Patel.