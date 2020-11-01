Length of the Last Mile: Delays and Hurdles in NREGA Wage Payments

This report was published in November 2020 by LibTech India (a collective of engineers, social workers and social scientists, which studies the delivery of public services in rural areas). The publication examines the challenges faced by workers in accessing wages earned under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, which aims to provide 100 days of paid work in a year to rural households in India.

With a foreword by development economist Prof. Jean Dreze, the report contains the results of a survey conducted by LibTech India in the first half of the financial year 2018-19. Interviews were carried out in 1,947 households across Butchayyapeta block in Andhra Pradesh (667 households), Jawaja block in Rajasthan (658) and Basia and Manika blocks in Jharkhand (622).



The 156-page report contains eight chapters – NREGA: Background and Context (chapter 1); Length to the Last Mile (chapter 2); Research Questions for the Survey (chapter 3); Methodology (chapter 4); Limitations of the Survey (chapter 5); Findings (chapter 6); Recommendations (chapter 7) and Appendices (chapter 8).

