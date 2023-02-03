Cracks

It did not happen in a day.

Fine, hairline cracks had

remained hidden,

like the early white strands of her hair,

or the lines under her eyes.

Small fissures between the village

and the mountains, forests, rivers,

had survived

imperceptible from a distance.

When the slightly larger cracks appeared,

slowly and steadily, she thought,

she could still fix those –

a small wall here

some soft plaster there,

like birthing a couple of children

to keep things from falling apart.

But then giant ones appeared,

staring her in the face

through the mirror-like walls,

brazen, unflinching, unforgiving

eyes of Narasimha.

She knew their shapes, directions –

horizontal, vertical, stepped,

the special places where they grew –

beds of mortar between bricks,

in the plasterboard, on the brickwork,

in foundation walls, and soon

it was not Joshimath alone.

She saw them spreading, like the pandemic,

across the mountains, the nation, the streets,

reaching the land beneath her feet,

covering her beaten limbs, her spirit.

Too late to leave now

Nowhere to go

The gods had upped and left.

Too late to pray

too late to hold on to old beliefs

too late to save anything.

Futile to fill those cracks with sunlight.

This exploding darkness

like molten shaligrams ,

unknown rage, a deep-seated hatred

was devouring everything.

Who had thrown the cursed beans

in the valley behind her house?

She tried to remember.

Or did pests get to this creeper

with its roots in the sky?

Whose palace could be atop this venomous vine?

Would she recognise the giant if she were to meet him?

Would her arms still have the strength

to wield an axe?

Where does one look for salvation ?

Exhausted, she tried to sleep, one more time,

letting her wide-open eyes climb

up and down

in a dreamlike trance,

the magical beanstalks

growing on the old walls.