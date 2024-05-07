Rural Ballot 2024

The world’s largest democracy is voting in a new government; elections are being held between April 19-June 1, 2024. With our focus firmly on rural India, PARI travels to different constituencies to understand what drives votes in the countryside. Farmers, agricultural workers, forest dwellers, migrants and others living on the margins tell our reporters that they are desperate for basic necessities – running water and electricity in their homes and farms, and employment opportunities for their children. Then there are those voters who fear for their life and safety amidst rising communal tensions, fuelled by political agendas. Read our full coverage here