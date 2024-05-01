On May 1, International Workers’ Day, PARI highlights four crucial reports on the state of labour in India. Presented in graphics, the reports shed light on the inequalities faced and the solidarities forged by the working people
Household Consumption Expenditure Survey: 2022-23 Fact Sheet (August 2022- July 2023)
Kisan Mazdoor Commission (KMC): Agenda 2024 for Agriculture & Allied Sectors
Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj
India Employment Report 2024: Youth employment, education and skills
The PARI Library team of Dipanjali Singh, Swadesha Sharma and Siddhita Sonavane curate documents relevant to PARI's mandate of creating a people's resource archive of everyday lives.