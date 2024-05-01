PHOTO • Rickin Sanklecha

Household Consumption Expenditure Survey: 2022-23 Fact Sheet (August 2022- July 2023)

*****

PHOTO • Rickin Sanklecha

Kisan Mazdoor Commission (KMC): Agenda 2024 for Agriculture & Allied Sectors

*****

PHOTO • Rickin Sanklecha

Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj

*****

PHOTO • Rickin Sanklecha

India Employment Report 2024: Youth employment, education and skills

Cover design: Rickin Sanklecha

#farmers #employment #billionaires #labour #unemployment
PARI Library

The PARI Library team of Dipanjali Singh, Swadesha Sharma and Siddhita Sonavane curate documents relevant to PARI's mandate of creating a people's resource archive of everyday lives.

Other stories by PARI Library

RELATED STORIES