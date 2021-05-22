Two plus two four, 1,600 and more…

Two plus two four

Four into two eight

Eight twos are sixteen

Plus ten...

There are 1,600 and more.

If you learnt to add your anger

and subtract your fears,

learn to do the maths

and deal with bigger numbers,

you can count the bodies

stuffed in ballot boxes.

Tell me, you aren't scared of numbers.

February, March, April, May

Remember the names of the months,

the days of the weeks of utter neglect,

names of the seasons of death, tears, and grief,

names of every polling booth, every district,

every village block.

Remember the colours of classroom walls.

Remember the sound of those bricks as they fall.

Remember the sight of schools turning to rubble.

Even if our eyes burn, remember the names

of clerks, and peons, and all your class teachers –

Girish Sir, Rambhaiya

Miss. Sunita Rani

Miss. Javantri Devi

Abdul Sir, and Farida Ma'am.

Remember to keep them alive

even as they gasp and die.

To breathe is to suffer

To die is to serve

To rule is to punish

To win is to massacre

To kill is to silence

To write is to fly

To speak is to live

To live is to remember –

Girish Sir, Rambhaiya

Miss. Sunita Rani

Miss. Javantri Devi

Abdul Sir, and Farida Ma'am

To remember is to learn,

Learn the language of power

and politics at play.

Know the alphabets

of silence and anguish.

Decipher the unspoken,

Half-shattered dreams.

Someday you will know

the truth from the lies.

Someday you will know

why the teachers all died.

Why classrooms were deserted

and playgrounds were on fire.

Why schools turned crematoriums

who lit the pyres.

But you must always remember –

Girish Sir, Rambhaiya

Miss. Sunita Rani

Miss. Javantri Devi

Abdul Sir, and Farida Ma'am