13. A-maize-ing language
Gond farmers Reena and Mantram from Chhindwara take us through their corn farm while giving us a lesson in Gondi
April 2, 2026 | Pallavi Chaturvedi
Mumbai, Maharashtra|
MON, JUN 08, 2026
Author
Gond farmers Reena and Mantram from Chhindwara take us through their corn farm while giving us a lesson in Gondi
April 2, 2026 | Pallavi Chaturvedi
Harsh winters and cross border shelling are driving the Dard-Shin people in Kashmir’s Gurez valley out of their homes. Seasonal migration is also having an impact on the community’s language and culture
August 5, 2025 | Muzamil Bhat
For the Gonds of Lonadei in Madhya Pradesh, their mother tongue is not just what they speak – it’s who they are. That identity now stands on shaky ground
May 14, 2025 | Pallavi Chaturvedi
Monpa children sing a song of their land and people, keeping their language alive
May 12, 2025 | Sinchita Parbat
In Jharkhand, Shraddhanand composes songs in Asur, the mother tongue of his community
April 24, 2025 | Devesh, Shraddhanand Asur
Shimga, celebrated at the onset of summer, is a special festival for many communities in Maharashtra. Here is how Warli Adivasis celebrate it
March 27, 2025 | Shani Eknath Sonavane, Mamta Pared
Kharia, once spoken by many families in Chhattisgarh, today lives on through only one mother’s tongue in the village of Patandadar. A story for International Mother Language Day 2025
February 21, 2025 | Nirmal Kumar Sahu
Bharia farmer Kamlesh Dandoliya is an accomplished author and language archivist. He says his mother tongue Bhariati is losing ground to Hindi, in fact much of the language has already been lost
October 29, 2024 | Ritu Sharma
Bhalchandra Dhangare teaches Adivasi children, many of whom are Warli speakers. He has made the dying language a part of his young students' classroom learning. A story for Teacher's Day
September 5, 2024 | Bhalchandra Dhangare
Jharkhand's Parahiya, Mal Paharia and Sabar Adivasi communities are drawing on their oral traditions to create grammar books and primers to preserve their endangered mother tongues. A story from PARI's Endangered Languages Project on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples
August 9, 2024 | Devesh
A community of Kolam Adivasi cotton farmers in this district of Maharashtra speak Kolami, a language that is at risk of dying out. PARI’s Endangered Languages Project (ELP) takes a close look at the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), their livelihood and the challenges to their language
June 14, 2024 | Ritu Sharma
Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda is a Warli Adivasi. The 89-year-old musician lives in Walwande and plays the tarpa, a traditional wind instrument made from bamboo and dried bottle gourd. Listen to the story of his music and faith, as told by him
February 22, 2024 | Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda
Ho farmer Birsa Hembrom shows us how to make a monsoon fish dish
February 15, 2024 | Ritu Sharma
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PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
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