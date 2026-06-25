Tai Turung in the 2011 Language Census data is not listed as a separate language but falls withing the larger group of Tai languages. Which makes it is impossible to get a definitive figure of the active speakers of his language through official documents. A few years ago when some researchers approached Ananta Turung inquiring about the same, he did systematic field work. He visited every house in his village, wrote letters to other villages seeking information, and arrived at the conclusion that his was a critically endangered language with just 1,456 active speakers remaining. All spread across six different villages in Assam and a few families residing in Arunachal.

The loss, the cultural erosion, was imminent. He has seen traditional folk songs, sweet lullabies, and distinct dances disappear. He has also witnessed migrating families leave the language behind as they go in search of work, and seen young people abandon native melodies to sing Assamese Bihu songs. But Ananta Turung has continued building his granary.

He has created a handwritten wordbook Turung ga dum (A granary of words) listing everyday words for human body parts, names of animals, things in nature – all in Turung, Assamese and English. He is working on completing a dictionary and a grammar book for future generations. Creating a repository for a language without expecting any rewards “He had a longer version of the wordbook,” his wife Bhanumoti Turung, 63, tells me. “More than ten years ago he gave it to the Assam Sahitya Sabha, hoping it would be published someday. We are still waiting,”

For Ananta Turung it is simple, “Turung should live beyond me.”

*The names of villages in the film may not appear the same way in the Census, as many of them are hamlets.