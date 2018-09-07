SANGUR, PUNJAB|
FRI, SEP 07, 2018
Cataloguing displacement
Across India, for decades, people have been uprooted by highways, dams, power plants, mines and other projects, as well as by natural disasters. Almost without exception, displaced people are from the margins of society, unable to fight for their rights, pitted against either big corporates and/or the state. They have lost homes and livelihoods and compensation is delayed and inadequate. Unable to go back, and forced to rebuild their lives, it is they who pay the price for climate change, development and natural disasters. Our stories cataloguing their lives
Author
51. Covid chronicles: Patna Doms displaced, erased
Five years after the coronavirus pandemic, the frontline warriors fighting it in Patna – the Doms of the Bans Ghat cremation grounds – sink in neglect and despair
50. In India’s reserves: tiger takes it all
The Indian tiger and cheetahs from Africa are conservation’s poster animals. The reserves for them come at the expense of India’s forest dwellers, among the poorest of our citizens
49. In Daba school: tigers to move in
The primary school in Daba has given hundreds of Adivasi and other children a headstart in life. This will end now as the village and the school make way for India’s 54th tiger reserve in eastern Madhya Pradesh
48. Floods don’t care about borders
Farmers cultivating land running along the Indo-Pak border say the regular losses of land and home to flood waters is a tense and anxious time
47. The cracks beneath us: climate collapse in the W. Ghats
Many villages nestled in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri mountains live under the constant threat of landslides — intensified by deforestation, unregulated infrastructure, and climate change
46. A village erased from the map
In Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul Spiti valley, Lindur village is crumbling under land subsidence. Dozens of acres of orchards, and generations of toil, are vanishing as the ground itself gives way
45. In Chinchpur Dhage: the river took it all
Marathwada region known for its recurrent droughts and water scarcity is witnessing excessive and record breaking rainfall this year. Crops and livestock, homes and livelihoods are reeling from the damage
44. In Shahbad: drown a forest; grow a dam
A proposed pumped storage hydro project in Shahbad’s dense forests will drown over 400 hectares of land. Thousands of Sahariya Adivasis and Dalits who depend on the forests will lose their livelihoods
43. In Amritsar district: a flood of challenges
Homes and fields across Amritsar district, are bearing the devastating impact of floods. Agricultural labourers are anxious about their livelihoods, now buried under acres of silt and floodwaters
42. Living on stilts in North Tripura
The traditional life and dwellings of the Reang tribe in Tripura hang in a precarious balance
41. PSP: pushing Sahyadri people into deep waters
In Maharashtra’s Western Ghats, plans for a hydropower project threaten to submerge farms and forest land, and displace families, raising questions on the nature of India’s clean energy transition
40. ‘The river warns us, the government ignores us’
Early flood warnings offer scant relief, as families in north Bihar’s floodplains are left stranded every year—without evacuation plans or adequate relief camps
39. Surviving a flood of problems in Assam
The annual flooding of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries throws up many challenges for people living in flood-affected areas. The lack of potable water and the challenges of sustaining agriculture in fields submerged annually are some of the daily stresses
38. Adivasis in Panna tiger park: dammed futures
First, they were moved to make space for tigers. Now it’s the Ken-Betwa river linking project that is grabbing forest dwellers’ land. The uncertainty about compensation, displacement dates and destination, is happening all over again
37. Kuno's folk: missing the wood and the trees
Thousands of Sahariya Adivasis who have lived here for centuries and depended on the forest for their livelihoods, are now banned from entering. September 2024 marks two years since the state shut them out for a cheetah safari park
36. Kuno’s caged cheetahs and exiled Adivasis
Kuno is now a hunting ground for green political optics. Money and state influence are powering a cheetah safari in the guise of a conservation project. For the hundreds of displaced people who vacated the forest for the cats still primarily in cages, finding jobs, schools, firewood and even drinking water is a daily challenge
35. In Bagribari: the river takes it all
The annual monsoon flooding of the Puthimari river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, is a constant source of anxiety for those who live on its banks. Flood waters destroy farmland, standing crops and even looms, leaving many residents with no option but wage labour. Expensive embankments don't help
34. ‘Who drowned Delhi?’
The capital is getting a facelift as it gears up to host the G20 meet on September 8, 2023. But the sprucing up is selective. Those residents of Delhi who have been displaced by the recent Yamuna floods and on-going development projects on its banks, are now living on public roads, and told to ‘stay out of sight’
33. Mumbai's Adivasis stand up to be counted
On World Indigenous People’s Day, Adivasis who live in and around Mumbai’s Aarey forest gathered for a show of strength and solidarity
32. When elephants come calling in Birbhum
In Patalpur village, it's only the family of farmers, Ujjwal and Chandana Das who are still holding out against annual raids that devastate their crops and destroy their home. The rest of the village has left
31. ‘Where will we go leaving everything behind?’
At the Deocha Pachami coal mine in West Bengal, women are at the forefront of the protest to save their land and livelihoods. An artist tells us the story of their determined fight through a series of illustrations
30. In Kuno Park – no one gets the lion’s share
It’s been 23 years since mainly Sahariya Adivasi and Dalit families in forest villages of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district were displaced from their homes to make way for lions…that have still not arrived
29. In Kuno: Cheetahs in, Adivasis out
The Sahariya Adivasis of Bagcha village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district will be displaced to make a home for the African cheetah – a move fraught with livelihood loss and ecological risk
28. A Palghar village battles a national highway
The Warli Adivasis of Nimbavali were tricked into giving up their land and homes for the Mumbai-Vadodara expressway, but the project tore through the village and the compensation was inadequate
27. Chased by development in Chikapar
Little Chikapar in Koraput, Odisha, was probably the only village in the world to have taken on the Army, Air Force and Navy – and lost
26. When the mountain crashed down on Mirgaon
Many weeks after a landslide flattened their village, the people of Mirgaon in Maharashtra are still staying in a local school. This is their third displacement – the first was by the Koyna Dam – and they are exhausted
25. Mudumalai Adivasis – displaced by deceit
Adivasi families of the seven hamlets within the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve's buffer zone speak of coercion and cheating after they took a compensation package and moved out of their ancestral homes
24. Bridge over troubled squatters
A month after the decades-old Tallah basti in north Kolkata was demolished to make way for bridge repairs, the families who were shunted out to transit sheds continue to seek fair rehabilitation
23. Pardhi school bulldozed by Prosperity Highway
A school in Amravati district, Maharashtra, started by a Phanse Pardhi teacher for kids from his long-stigmatised and impoverished community, was demolished on June 6, leaving them anxious and uncertain
22. Flattened by Prosperity in Chiradpada
Four Katkari Adivasi families living for decades just outside Chiradpada village in Thane district could soon lose their huts and livelihoods to a viaduct of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway
21. ‘At least here we have our land’
The residents of Rampura, a small village in the buffer zone of the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, have been asked to move. But, they say, with no allocation of alternative land, where will we go?
20. Living on the streets, looking for work
On the cold winter streets of the country's capital, seasonal migrants from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states set up temporary 'homes' and try and find work at construction sites and other places
19. Soaring land prices, falling farm fortunes
In the villages of Andhra Pradesh where the new capital Amaravati is coming up, a real estate boom has brought huge returns for some farmers, while small land-holders are losing out and are on the edge
18. ‘Let the state give us the jobs it promised’
With the Andhra government's takeover of land for Amaravati, many landless villagers have lost farm work, forcing young men to seek wages at sand quarries near the Krishna river, and leaving women unemployed
17. New capital city, old mechanisms of division
Displaced farmers with fertile ‘assigned’ land they have cultivated for decades at the site of Andhra's new capital Amaravati, are asking why they are being given less compensation than farmers with land titles
16. ‘This is not a people’s capital’
Amaravati, the mega-city coming up in Andhra amid grand claims by the government, will displace thousands of farmers from fertile land. While many are resisting, others are giving in to land pooling schemes
15. Powerless in a power-surplus state
Thousands of villagers in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh will have to leave their land and livelihood to make way for a nuclear power plant – when the state has enough energy and the new capacity will cost a lot
14. 'As if we had neither a village nor a country’
The Warlis have lived in the national park at Borivali in Mumbai for decades without adequate water or other facilities, fearing relocation. And in the struggle for a livelihood, they have also lost their distinctive art
13. Displaced by the dam, homeless in Hukumpeta
Two years after leaving Pydipaka village to make way for the Polavaram project, six Dalit families are still waiting for houses, while the Adivasis of Devaragondi have been uprooted from their traditional homeground
12. ‘Our houses are vanishing. Nobody cares’
For decades, villagers from Ghoramara island in the Sundarbans have been migrating to Sagar island because the river and rain keep washing away their houses. They have received little help from the state
11. Polavaram’s dispossessed march with hope
From July 10 to 16, a determined group of Adivasis marched from Cheeravalli village in West Godavari district to Eluru, protesting against the Polavaram project, which will displace and destroy their communities
10. Pydipaka families: and then there were ten
Hundreds of villages will vanish over time due to the Polavaram project on the Godavari. In Pydipaka, ten families are refusing to move, demanding from the state at least the legally mandated resettlement package
9. Caged in concrete: an Adivasi urban nightmare
An Adivasi village within the megacity of Mumbai has been razed to make way for a Metro car depot, its inhabitants herded into matchbox-sized flats in an SRA building
8. ‘Many families just vanished…’
Adivasi and OBC families thrown off their land for the Bhatsa irrigation project in Maharashtra’s Thane district still wait for justice almost half a century later
7. On the ‘prosperity highway' to penury?
Many in Marathwada are resisting the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway, which the CM claims will transform the state's economy – while displacing thousands of farmers in nearly 400 villages
6. Unquiet on the riverfront
The fishing communities on the banks of the Krishna in Andhra Pradesh are being forced to leave their homes and livelihoods due to the state’s many riverside projects around Vijayawada and the 'new' Amaravati
5. The fallen homes of Anantapur
A sudden demolition on August 3 in Vijayanagar colony of Anantapur town in Andhra Pradesh has left entire families – many of them daily wage workers or migrants – homeless and living out in the open
4. Struggles of the sandbar people
Hasan Ali is one of 2.4 million people who live on impermanent ‘chars’ or sandbars on the Brahmaputra – without basic necessities, frequently shifting home, their lives dictated by the flux of the mighty river
3. Life in the company of coal
“The companies have destroyed the environment, agreed. But the government gives them the right to do it.”
2. The poet-singer of Dhinkia
Back To South Korea (Go Back POSCO)
1. Worshipping a steel rath in Orissa
Trying to criminalise protesters seems a standard operating procedure in dealing with anti-displacement struggles in Orissa and beyond
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