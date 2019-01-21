In 2017, Ginjupalli Sankara Rao, a farmer in Uddandarayunipalem village, sold a residential plot of 1,000 square yards allotted to him in the upcoming Amravati capital city to buyers from Vjayawada. He got Rs. 2 crores for it. He used Rs. 80 lakhs to transform his simple 90-year-old house into a two-floor structure. “I used the money to rebuild this house, buy a Chevrolet and a motorbike, send my daughter to Australia for further studies, and saved a little for her marriage too,” he says, cheerfully.
Uddandarayunipalem village in Guntur district is one of the 29 villages on the north bank of the Krishna river where Andhra Pradesh’s new ‘greenfield’ capital Amaravati is being built. More than 33,000 acres in just a first phase are being acquired by the state for the Amaravati Sustainable Capital City Development Project under a Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).
The 29 villages are now dotted with brand new buildings, some complete, others under construction. Real estate agencies have sprouted up in the villages since the new capital was announced in 2014. Among the biggest beneficiaries are landlords from the upper castes, mainly from the Kamma community. “Around 90 per cent of the landowners have, like me, sold a part of their [allotted] land and built houses,” says Sankara Rao (on the right, in the cover photo on top, with his neighbour Narina Subba Rao).