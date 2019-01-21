While the annuity amounts remain the same (Rs 30,000 to Rs. 50,000) as those for patta lands, for an acre of assigned land, the APCRDA has fixed an allotment of an 800-square yard residential plot and a 250-square yard commercial plot. And for assigned land on islands in the Krishna river it is even lower at a 500-square yard residential plot and a 100-square yard commercial plot.

While the majority of landowners in the capital region's villages have parted with their land, 4,060 farmers have still not consented to land pooling. Among them is Puli Yona, 62, the vice-president of the Uddandarayunipalem Cooperative Joint Assigned Farmers Society of around 500 Dalit farmers, who together cultivate nearly 600 acres of ‘assigned’ land.

The 29 villages, they say, are located in the highly fertile Krishna-Godavari delta, which yields multiple crops through the year, “We have groundwater [just] 15-20 feet below and around 20 lift irrigation schemes,” Mattaiah says. “This is multi-cropped land that brings good profits if the markets cooperate. But the fertiliser shops were forcibly shut by APCRDA in 2015, and we now have to go to Vijayawada and Guntur to buy fertilisers and pesticides. The government is trying hard to create unlivable conditions for farmers and for agriculture so that it can forcefully drive us out.”

A shortage of farm credit is also pushing many small-landholding farmers into financial distress. After Yona lost the banana crop on his one acre in to a storm in May 2018, he was left with a loss of Rs. 4 lakhs, and an accumulated debt of Rs. 6 lakhs from banks and private moneylenders. The gales destroyed crops on roughly 300 acres in Uddandarayunipalem, the farmers estimate, and around 10 families suffered losses. As a result, like many others in his village, Yona too could not cultivate on his land in the July to October 2018 agriculture season. “The banks have stopped giving loans since 2014,” he says, “and bank officials say they have orders from the government to not give any loans in the villages in the Amaravati capital region.”