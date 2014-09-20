Purna Das is a poet, singer, fisherman and labourer in Dhinkia village of Jagatsinghpur, Odisha.
T
Cuttack, Odisha|
SAT, SEP 20, 2014
The poet-singer of Dhinkia
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