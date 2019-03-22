“If they come to destroy our houses with elephants, we’ll throw all our belongings and our children into the pond, form a circle and ask them to shoot us, but we will not leave until our demands are met,” says Roop Rani, who might soon lose her house and land, as will all the other residents of Rampura.

Their village is one among 49 villages in the Panna Tiger Reserve’s buffer zone where the people say they have been told by the forest department that with the number of tigers increasing, the reserve's core area has to be expanded. Human settlements are not allowed in the core, while buffer zones around critical tiger habitats allow more space for the free movement of tigers while also allowing humans and wildlife to co-exist. Rampura came under the Panna reserve’s buffer zone in August 2012.

But over the last four years, plans to expand the core area have been unfolding, and Roop Rani and her neighbours are looking at a future of uncertainty. Since then, they have been trying to save their land, while also negotiating with the forest department to be relocated to five-acre plots in addition to being given Rs. 10 lakhs – the amount mandated in 2008 by the central government’s Project Tiger as the compensation per family.