On November 30, 2018, I was at Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi to speak to farmers who had arrived in the capital to participate in the Kisan Mukti Morcha. I saw a group of men, women and children in the distance, leaving the terminus with jute sacks on their heads and smaller bags on their shoulders.

I thought they were farmers who had come to participate in the rally. Then I realised that they were labourers from Chhattisgarh who had come here looking for work. “We are going to work at the Jindal power bhatta [plant] in Haryana,” said Itwara Jolhe, 27, from Chhote Mudpar village in Kharsia tehsil of Raigarh district. Her husband Shankar added that it’s somewhere near the border with Delhi but he couldn’t say exactly where.

Itwara, Shankar and the two families with them look for work either at the power plant or the brick kilns nearby. The couple said they had been migrating to Delhi-Haryana to work for three years. This time, they made the journey after voting in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on November 20.

