“Adivasis live here in Mumbai,” Ladkya Dawde says. And not in small numbers as was seen from the roughly 3,000 people from Adivasi padas (hamlets) who came together on August 9, 2023 – World Indigenous People’s Day – in suburban Mumbai.

It was a warm morning and the air filled with celebration and hope as Adivasis from Aarey Forest, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mulund, Bhandup, Kandivali, Gorai and Madh Island gathered near the Goregaon check naka – the entrance to the Aarey forest in Mumbai. The Aarey forest has 27 padas and is home to around 10,000 people from Adivasi communities.

“Today is our festival,” says Ladkya from Borkhilpada in Gorai , located in the R/Central municipal ward of north Mumbai. Women were dressed in colourful sarees and clothes and a few men were wearing leaves, and garlands of beral (areca nut).

The international festival is a rallying cry for Adivasis to come together and claim their rights in Mumbai. “We have maintained the hills and the forests. Now the government has no land left, so they want to evict us from our padas,” says Ladkya, who belongs to the Warli Adivasi community. Without land documents it is difficult to prove their claims, making them vulnerable to eviction from their ancestral lands with houses, wadis and fields. Read: Aarey Adivasis: ‘Then we lost this land of ours’

