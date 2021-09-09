The entire mountainside came sliding down that night.
It was around 11 p.m., and Anita Bakade was sleeping, as was everyone else in her 17-member joint family, in a cluster of 4-5 adjacent houses. “We woke up because of a loud rumbling sound, and immediately realised what was happening,” she says. “We started running out in the dark. By then the houses next to ours had all collapsed.”
Anita’s house escaped the landslide that hit her village, Mirgaon, which is situated amid the Sahyadri range in Patan taluka of Maharashtra’s Satara district. But she lost 11 members of her joint farming family on the night of July 22 this year. The youngest was seven-year-old Yuvraj, a nephew, the oldest was 80-year-old Yashoda Bakade, a distant relative.By the next morning, disaster rescue teams arrived, and by noon 43-year-old Anita and others in the village were shifted to the zilla parishad (ZP) school in Koynanagar village, around six kilometres away – Mirgaon is roughly five kilometres from the huge Koyna Dam and hydroelectric project.