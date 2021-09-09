“We had started evacuating people from 7 p.m. [on July 22] after a minor landslide at 4 p.m., and we thought that was it. But at 11 p.m. this bhayanak [horrific] incident happened and in a matter of seconds our entire village was destroyed,” says Sunil Shelar, the police patil (constable) of the village.

Mirgaon’s 285 residents (Census 2011) – of whom 11 were killed by the landslide – are used to intense rainfall and minor landslides. But the July 22 events were unprecedented, they say. Several news reports speak of a record 746 mm in the Koyna catchment area that day – that week, various parts of Maharashtra saw major floods.

“It started raining from the afternoon of July 21,” says Jayashri Sapkal, 45, speaking to me at the ZP school. “We were not worried, because at this time of the year heavy rainfall is common. But at 11 the next night we woke up to a very loud noise. Within minutes, the mountain came down crashing on our village. We were fortunate that we could run away to a nearby temple."

“Some villagers came running to our house saying that the mountain had collapsed,” adds 21-year-old Komal Shelar. “We did not think for a second and left our house. There was no light, we could not see anything as we made our way through mud and waist-level water and managed to reach the temple where we spent the night."