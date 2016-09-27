T
Kutch, Gujarat|
TUE, SEP 27, 2016
روغن جوش
کچھّ کے نیرونا گاؤں کی کھتری فیملی اپنی محنت و لگن سے روغن آرٹ کی روایت کو گزشتہ ۳۰۰ سالوں سے زندہ رکھے ہوئی ہے
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