Jan Sahas, New Delhi, released Voices of the Invisible Citizens: A Rapid Assessment on the Impact of the COVID-19 Lockdown on Internal Migrant Workers; Recommendations for the State, Industry and Philanthropies in April 2020. Jan Sahas is an organisation that works with socially excluded communities in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The report presents the results of a survey of 3,196 migrant workers, conducted between March 27 and 29, 2020. The objectives of this survey were to assess the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on migrant workers and on their employment and income, gauge their access to essential services, document their self-assessment of the long-term impact of the shutdown, and analyse the effectiveness of relief measures undertaken by the central and state governments.



The migrant workers surveyed were from Madhya Pradesh (68 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (36 per cent), Delhi (0.25 per cent) and other states (1.4 per cent). A majority of them were engaged in construction (37 per cent), agriculture (21 per cent) and manufacturing work (16 per cent).

