The Working Journalists and other Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1955

This Act aims to regulate certain conditions of service of ‘working journalists’ and other persons employed in newspaper establishments.

A ‘newspaper’ is defined as any ‘printed periodical work’ containing public news, or comments on public news. Newspapers also include other classes of printed periodicals as may be notified by the central government. A ‘newspaper establishment’ is an establishment under the control of a person or body or persons – whether incorporated or not – for the production or publication of one or more newspapers, or for conducting any news agency or syndicate. A ‘newspaper employee’ includes working journalists and any other person employed to do any work in, or in relation to, a newspaper establishment.



This Act, which Parliament passed on December 20, 1955, extends to the whole of India.

