The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

What does this Bill stipulate as the obligations of data fiduciaries?

The following are some of the obligations of data fiduciaries:



Personal data can be processed only for a specific, clear and lawful purpose. Data fiduciaries shall process personal data of a data principal in a fair and reasonable manner and ensure the privacy of the data principal, and for the purpose consented to by the data principal. Personal data shall be collected only to the extent that is necessary for the purposes of processing of such data.



Every data fiduciary shall give a notice to the data principal when the personal data is collected, and it should contain details including the purposes for which the data is collected; the nature of the data being collected; and the identity and contact details of the data fiduciary, among other details. The data fiduciary shall take steps to ensure that the personal data processed is complete, accurate, not misleading and updated. The fiduciary shall have regard to whether the personal data is likely to be used to make a decision about the data principal, or be disclosed to other individuals or entities, including other data fiduciaries or processors, or “…kept in a form that distinguishes personal data based on facts from personal data based on opinions or personal assessments.” Where personal data is disclosed to any other individual or entity, the data fiduciary shall take reasonable steps to notify such individual or entity of this fact.





The data fiduciary shall not retain any personal data beyond the period necessary to satisfy the purpose for which it is processed, and shall delete the personal data at the end of the processing. The personal data may be retained for a longer period if explicitly consented to by the data principal, or necessary to comply with any obligation under any law in force for the time being.

