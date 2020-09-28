The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020

What is 'contract labour'? Under what conditions can such labour be employed?

‘Contract labour’ refers to those who are deemed to be employed in the work of an establishment when they are hired by or through a contractor with or without the knowledge of the 'principal employer', and it includes ‘inter-State migrant workers’. ('Principal employer' refers to the owner of a factory or mine, the head of a government office, or the supervisor in case of any other establishment.)



Such labour does not include workers who are regularly employed by a contractor for any activity in the contractor’s establishment, if the worker and contractor engage in 'mutually accepted standards of the conditions of employment', and the worker receives periodic increments, social security coverage and other welfare benefits in accordance with the law.







The Act says that the sections on contract labour – Sections 45-58 – shall apply to all establishments where 50 or more such workers are employed, or were employed on any day of the preceding 12 months. It shall not apply to any establishment in which work of only an ‘intermittent or casual’ nature is performed.







Under this section, contractors shall only supply or engage contract labour in an establishment, or undertake or execute work through contract labour, if it is in accordance with the licence issued to them under this Act.







Contractors shall not charge the contract labour with any fee or commission – directly or indirectly, and in whole or in part. They shall be responsible for paying wages to the contract labour employed by them, before the expiry of such period as may be prescribed by the ‘appropriate Government’ (centre or state). Contractors shall disburse wages through bank transfer or another electronic mode, and inform the principal employer of the amount so paid.







The Act states that employing contract labour for the ‘core activities’ of an establishment – activities that are essential or necessary, for which the establishment is set up – is prohibited. The principal employer may hire contract labour for a core activity if, in the establishment, such an activity is normally done through a contractor; if the activity does not require full time workers for the major portion of working hours in a day; and in case of a sudden increase in the volume of work in the core activity, which needs to be accomplished in a specified time.

