The Mines Act, 1952

What are the provisions to ensure the health and safety of employees in the mine?

The Act mandates that in every mine, arrangements shall be made to provide and maintain – at conveniently situated points – a sufficient supply of ‘cool and wholesome’ drinking water for all the persons employed. There shall be a sufficient number of latrines and urinals – separate for males and females – which are conveniently situated and accessible to employed persons at all times. The latrines and urinals shall be adequately lit and ventilated, and kept clean and sanitary. Every mine shall have a number of first aid boxes which are accessible during all working hours. If a mine employs more than 150 employees, it shall provide a separate first aid room with a prescribed number of medical staff and equipment.

