The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961

Who is entitled to the payment of maternity benefit according to this Act?

Every woman – subject to the provisions of the Act – is entitled to the payment of maternity benefit at the rate of her average daily wage for the period of her absence from work. The woman shall only be entitled to maternity benefit if she has actually worked in an establishment of the employer from whom she claims the benefit for at least 4 of the 12 months immediately preceding the date of her expected childbirth.







The maximum period for which any woman shall be entitled to maternity benefit shall be 26 weeks; of these, not more than eight weeks shall precede the date of her expected delivery. If the woman seeking maternity benefit has two or more surviving children, the maximum period of maternity benefit shall be 12 weeks, of which not more than six weeks shall precede the date of her expected delivery. In case the woman dies during this preceding period, the maternity benefit shall be payable only for the days up to and including the day of her death.







If a woman dies during delivery or immediately after the date of the delivery for which she is entitled to maternity benefits, leaving behind a child, the employer shall be liable to pay the maternity benefit for the entire period. If the child dies during this period, the employer shall be liable to pay the maternity benefit for the days up to and including the child’s death.







A woman who legally adopts a child below the age of three months or a ‘commissioning mother’ (a biological mother who uses her egg to create an embryo implanted in any other woman) shall be entitled to maternity benefit of 12 weeks from the date the child is handed over to her.







If the nature of the work assigned to a woman is such that she may work from home, the employer may allow her to do so after availing of the maternity benefit for such period and on such conditions as the employer and the woman may mutually agree.







If a woman works in any establishment after she has been granted leave and maternity benefit by her employer, she shall forfeit her claim to the maternity benefit for the period.

